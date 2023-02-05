Top 10 Best Forwards in the English Premier League Based on Current Form

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erling Haaland has been impressive since he joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund. Goals have continued to come for him and so far this season, he has scored 25 goals and provided three assists in just 19 games. This has helped him get first place in the English Premier League’s ranking for the best forwards in the league.

Many people wrote Marcus Rashford off after a very poor 2021/22 season but he has shrugged off his abysmal form last season and is on the verge of having the best season of his career.

He is arguably the most in-form player in the whole of Europe and his tally of ten goals and three assists in 21 league games backs this up. The Englishman has scored in all but one English Premier League game since the return of club football. He scored the winning goal as the Red Devils held on to get a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The third-best forward in the English Premier League currently is Harry Kane. The Englishman has scored 16 goals and provided one assist in 21 appearances. He is leading Tottenham Hotspur’s charge for a top-four finish.

Bukayo Saka has been one of Arsenal’s best players this season. The 21-year-old has been instrumental to Arsenal’s title charge having scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 20 league games. He is the fourth-best forward in the English Premier League this season.

Below is the full list of the top ten best forwards in the English Premier League based on current form:

