The List of Top 10 Best Football Managers in the world is available here. In the following list, the best football managers who became successful in the last few years are included. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and more teams win many titles and competitions under their managers. So make sure you check it out below the complete list. Also, managing big names are not mentioned in the list which is provided after that. The list consists of the current best football managers in the world right now.

1. Pep Guardiola:

Pep Guardiola Ranks top in terms of Best Football managers Right Now. He won almost every trophy right now, Pep Guardiola Ranks third in the list of Managers with the most Trophies. Currently, Pep Guardiola has 31 titles and is just behind Sir Alex Ferguson and Mircea Lucescu. Pep Guardiola serves as Manager of Manchester City and under him, Manchester City reaches the finals of the UEFA Champions League for 1st Ever time. But Chelsea Defeated them in the finals. He took over Manchester City from the year 2016. Before Pep Guardiola Managed Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Barcelona B teams. Also, check the Best Football Club in the World right now.

2. Hansi Flick:

Hansi Flick is the manager of the Bayern Munich team. In the year 2019 Hansi Flick was named as Head Coach of the Bayern Munich Football team. And in just two years he successfully conquered many trophies. Under Hansi Flick, Bayern Munich became one of the most successful teams in the previous two years. He won UEFA Champions League, DFB-Pokal, DFL- SUpercup, UEFA Super. And also the FIFA Football Cup in 2020. So Hansi Flick ranks Second as the best football manager in the world right now.

3. Jurgen Klopp:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is one of the most successful football managers in the world right now. Ṭhe Team Could not manage to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. But when Jurgen Klopp took over Liverpool, in his very first season Liverpool earned a spot in UEFA Champions League. Later Liverpool became the champion of UEFA Champions League 2018-19 and UEFA Super Cup 2019. Also with Liverpool Jurgen Klopp joined FIFA Football Club in the year 2019. Whereas the team also becomes the champion of the Premier League.

4. Thomas Tuchel:

Thomas Touchel Hails from Germany. And currently, he is serving as manager of Chelsea. Recently in 2021, Chelsea named Thomas Touchel as head Coach. Before that, he managed Paris-Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Mainz 05, and FC Augsburg II. Chelsea becomes the champion of UEFA Champions League 2020-21. Thomas Tuchel was awarded as Premier League manager of the month- March 2021 award. He showed his managing skills at Paris-Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

5. Zinedine Zidane:

The most successful Football Manager in the last few years. Zinedine Zidane ranked 5th on the list. He took over Real Madrid in the year 2016. Real Madrid is the most successful club right now. And under Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid Concurred in Domestic as well as International Competitions. Zinedine Zidane’s manding skills help real Madrid to win three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, Two UEFA Super Cups. And also win the Two Consecutive FIFA World Cup in 2016, and 2017. He is also one of the most successful French football players.

6. Antonio Conte:

Antonio Conte took over Inter Milan in the year 2019. Before that, he managed teams like Chelsea, Italy, Juventus, Siena, Atalanta, Barri, and Arezo. Under Antonio Conte, Inter Milan broke the Nine Consecutive years winning streak of the Juventus team. Inter Milan became the champions of Serie A 2020-21 league after many years. He also concluded many five trophies with Chelsea, Juventus, and Barri. So Antoni Conte is ranked 6th in the list of best football managers right now.

7. Diego Simeone:

Diego Simeoneails from Argentina and he is the manager of Atletico Madrid since 2011. He built the Atletico Madrid football team and conquered many trophies. Under Diego Simeone Atletico Madrid won UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, La Liga, Copa del Ray, Supercopa de Espana and UEFA Europa League. He represented the Argentina national football team in his senior career. He is definitely one of the most successful football managers in the world right now.

8. Mauricio Pochettino:

Mauricio Pochettino leads Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions league. Tottenham Hotspur played the first-ever UEFA Champion League final in the year 2019. But in the finals, Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur. Currently, Mauricio Pocheetimno serves as manager for the Paris-Saint-Germain team. He has a lot to prove for the Paris-Saint Germain team right now.

9. Julian Nagelsmann:

Julian Nagelsmann managed team Hoeffenhem even before he turned 30. And Concerted U19 Bundesliga, U19 Bundesliga South/South West with TSG Hoffenheim U19. After that he managed RB Leipzig. And there Julian Nagelsmann’s win% was over 50%. So on 1st July 2021, Bayern Munich named Julian Nagelsmann as Headcoach. Bayern Munich is one of the most successful teams right now and under Hansi Flick Bayern Munich conquered many trophies. So Julian Nagelsamann has to prove a lot for Bayern Munich.

10. Brendan Rodgers:

Brendan Rodgers comes at 10th Position in the list of Best Football managers in 2021. He Managed Leicester City from the year 2019. Under Brendan Rogers, Leicester City won the FA Cup 2020-21 title. Leicester City wins the first-ever title of the FA Cup in the 2020-21 season. Before Leicester City, he managed Celtic, Liverpool, Swansea City, Reading, and Watford teams. Brendan Rogers is from Northern Ireland and currently he is 48 years old.

Apart from this list, many Football managers who conquered major trophies are not mentioned. Sir Alex Ferguson holds the record for most therapies, he won 48 Trophies which is the most by any manager. Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger, Carlo Ancelotti, Louis Van Gaal, and Marcello Lippi are one of the most successful football managers. Behind Sir Alex Ferguson, Rea Lucesccu has the most trophies, he won 34 trophies.

