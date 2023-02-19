Top 10 Best Clubs in the World Currently Based on Current Form and Power Ranking

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona is the best football club in the world currently. The Spanish La Liga giants have been in immense form lately and their defensive record has also been impressive. This has seen Xavi’s team rise to the top of the Spanish La Liga table and are currently the favourites to win the trophy as they are five points ahead of Real Madrid with a game in hand.

Second on the list is Italian Serie A giant, Napoli. The Italian Serie A leaders have been in top form this season and this has seen them establish an impressive 15-point lead at the top of the table. They have won their last seven games in the Italian Serie A and they don’t seem like stopping soon.

The third-best team in the world is Borussia Dortmund. Since returning to action after the FIFA World Cup, the German Bundesliga giants have won seven games on the bounce and have climbed to second on the German Bundesliga table.

Union Berlin is the fourth-best football club in the world based on current form. The German Bundesliga side has won six and drawn two of their eight games since the return of club football action after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Porto is fifth on the list having not lost any game since October 2022. English Premier League leaders, Arsenal come sixth on the list after a drop in form since the turn of the year.

Below is the full list of the top ten best teams in the world based on current form and power ranking:

