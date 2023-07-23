Football, the beautiful game, has given us countless moments of awe-inspiring brilliance, but few maneuvers evoke the same level of excitement and artistry as the bicycle kick. In this compelling countdown, we delve into the realm of gravity-defying acrobatics to celebrate the Top 10 Best Bicycle Kicks in football history. Brace yourselves as we relive these extraordinary displays of athleticism and elegance.

Maradona

The Argentine maestro, Diego Maradona, kicks off our list with his mesmerizing bicycle kick against Real Valladolid in 1995. As the ball gracefully met his foot, time seemed to stand still, allowing Maradona to craft a work of art in mid-air. An absolute masterpiece!

Rooney

Everton’s prodigious talent, Wayne Rooney, earns a well-deserved spot with his 2011 bicycle kick against Manchester City. United’s blue rivals were left gasping as Rooney’s bicycle kick soared into the top corner, unleashing an avalanche of redemption for the English striker.

Rivaldo

During Barcelona’s 2001 Champions League campaign, Brazilian maestro Rivaldo orchestrated a sublime bicycle kick against Valencia. The way he twisted and turned his body, leaving the opposition’s defense rooted to the ground, symbolized the elegance and flair that football holds.

Zlatan

In his characteristic audacious style, Zlatan Ibrahimović captivates our list with a goal of mythical proportions for Sweden against England in 2012. Mid-air, he positioned himself with divine precision and gracefully propelled the ball into the back of the net, etching his name in the annals of footballing history

Bale

With the world’s eyes fixed upon the UEFA Champions League final in 2018, Gareth Bale illuminated the stadium with his acrobatic brilliance. His bicycle kick for Real Madrid against Liverpool solidified his status as a Welsh wizard, transcending mere mortals on the football.

Sanchez

The Chilean Maestro – Alexis Sánchez demonstrated his unmatched talent with an astonishing bicycle kick goal for Arsenal against Sunderland in 2017. In a display of sheer brilliance, Sánchez showcased his audacity and flair as he leaped into the air, unleashing an unstoppable shot that left both the opposition and fans gasping for breath.

Ronaldinho

The Brazilian Magician – Ronaldinho, one of football’s greatest magicians, blessed the world with his spellbinding bicycle kick during his Barcelona days. With a perfect blend of audacity and precision, Ronaldinho defied the laws of nature as he sent the ball crashing into the back of the net, leaving opposition defenders in disbelief.

Oliver Giroud

An Artistic Masterpiece – Olivier Giroud, the French striker, created a moment of pure artistry with his bicycle kick against Crystal Palace in 2017. Perfectly timing his leap and connecting effortlessly with the ball, Giroud transformed the football pitch into a canvas of beauty, etching his name in the annals of football history.

Ronaldo’s second goal for the Spanish giants in their 3-0 2018 Champions League quarter-final first-leg victory at Juventus was one of the great strikes – the 33-year-old Portuguese rising almost unnaturally high before acrobatically firing the ball into the corner of the net with an incredible bicycle kick.

Richarlison

Brazil’s Richarlison scored a blinder in the team’s first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which has now been awarded the goal of the tournament.

