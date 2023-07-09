Top 10 All Time Footballers With Most Appearances For Manchester United

Manchester United has always fielded strong teams thanks to the contributions of their top players in the English Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. These ten players have played more than any others in Manchester United’s history.

The Welsh center midfielder Ryan Giggs spent his whole professional career with Manchester United. From 1991 until 2014, he appeared in 963 games for the club, scoring 168 goals and dishing out 259 assists.

English attacking midfielder Bobby Charlton made 758 appearances for Manchester United between 1956 and 1973. At the team he played for, he tallied 169 goals and added six assists.

Paul Scholes, a central midfielder from England, played 718 games for Manchester United between 1994 and 2011.

Retired English center back Bill Foulkes played 688 games for Manchester United between 1952 and 1970.

David De Gea is now the eighth player in Manchester United history to make 100 career appearances. Between 2011 and 2023, the Spanish goalkeeper appeared in 545 games for Manchester United, compiling 190 shutouts. In the 2023 free agency period, he will no longer be able to play for the club.

