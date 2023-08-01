Top 10 Africa’s Most Expensive Transfers

The growing influence of African footballers on the global stage is evident from the increasing number of high-profile transfers involving players from the continent. As reported by Goal.com and Transfermarkt, we explore the top 10 most expensive transfers ever involving African players. These impressive moves showcase the talent and impact that African stars have on top clubs across Europe, captivating football fans worldwide.

1. Nicolas Pepe Lille to Arsenal, 2019 – £72 million:

Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe’s electrifying performances at Lille earned him a blockbuster move to Arsenal, becoming the most expensive African player at the time.

2. Victor Osimhen Lille to Napoli, 2020 – £68 million:

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen’s goal-scoring prowess at Lille attracted the attention of Napoli, securing his services in a record-breaking transfer for an African player.

3. Cedric Bakambu Villarreal to Beijing Guoan, 2018 – £65 million:

4. Congolese forward Cedric Bakambu’s move to the Chinese Super League from Villarreal showcased the growing interest in African talents in the Asian football market.

6. Algerian playmaker Riyad Mahrez’s remarkable performances at Leicester City earned him a move to Manchester City, strengthening the club’s attacking options.

7. Achraf Hakimi 🇲🇦 Inter Milan to PSG, 2021 – Initial fee £51.3 million rising to £60m:

8. Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi’s impressive displays at Inter Milan led to a lucrative transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, further bolstering the French team’s squad.

9. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 🇬🇦 Dortmund to Arsenal, 2018 – £56 million:

Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal-scoring exploits at Borussia Dortmund paved the way for a high-profile move to Arsenal, making him a key figure in the Gunners’ attack.

10. Naby Keita 🇬🇳 Leipzig to Liverpool, 2018 – £52.75 million:

Guinean midfielder Naby Keita’s commanding performances at RB Leipzig earned him a move to Liverpool, where he has since become an integral part of the team’s midfield.

