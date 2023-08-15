Todd Boehly’s Overall Transfer Spendings At Chelsea

Todd Boehly has spent a total of £887.6 million on signing new players to Chelsea. The new owner has spent a lot of money to secure the signature of top players including the likes of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Raheem Sterling.

Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Raheem Sterling, Mudryk, Wesley Fofana and Christopher Nkunku are among Chelsea’s most expensive signings under Todd Boehly.

The Blues spent £115 million to secure the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton. Chelsea have been in the race for Caicedo for some time now but they were unable to reach an agreement with Brighton over the player’s transfer. Liverpool submitted a huge bid for Caicedo and it was accepted by Brighton.

Caicedo was close to joining Liverpool but he turned down Jurgen Klopp’s side. The highly rated midfielder had agreed to join Chelsea and doesn’t plan on joining another club. He waited for the Blues to submit another improved bid, Brighton then accepted their bid for Moises Caicedo.

Some players have already left Chelsea this summer. Kalidou Koulibaly, Fofana, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz are among Chelsea’s biggest departures this summer.

