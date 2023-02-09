Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbhali enjoy lunch with Chelsea coaches Graham Potter and Emma Haye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbhali continued to show support to the Chelsea male and female coach by having lunch with them, the owners is looking to position club as a dominant force once again in European football.

Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbhali who took over the ownership of the club from Roman Abramovich last year have shown support to the Chelsea male and female team in the transfer window and now they are showing how much they trust Graham potter and Emma Haye to lead the team going forward.

Todd Boehly, Behdad Egbhali, Graham potter and Emma Haye during the lunch Twitter photos

The Chelsea male team seats in 9th place in the English premier league table and will take on Westham united this Saturday.

Meanwhile Chelsea female team led by Emma Haye is currently leading the women super league table and will be in action today against Westham united in the FA women league cup.

Graham Potter and Emma Haye exchanges pleasantries during the lunch Twitter photos

