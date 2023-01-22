Today’s Headlines;Why Man U Won’t Win Title -Gary Neville;Arsenal Have What We Don’t Have –Guardiola

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

EPL: Why Man Utd won’t win title – Gary Neville

Former Manchester United captain, Gary Neville, has given a reason why his former club won’t win the Premier League title despite their push to win the English top league this season.

Man United are currently eight points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal in the table.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Arsenal will host Man United on Sunday evening in a Premier League tie at Emirates Stadium, and a win could see the Red Devils end up on the heels of rivals Manchester City and five points behind the Gunners.

Neville, however, who made over 600 appearances for Man United as a player, insisted Erik ten Hag’s side won’t win the title because they are short in the attack line compared to other teams in the league.

EPL: Arsenal have what we don’t have – Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has praised the qualities in the Arsenal squad.

The Gunners are five points ahead of City going into Sunday’s fixtures.

The Premier League leaders are managed by Guardiola’s former assistant Mikel Arteta.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Guardiola has spoken of some of the things the Arsenal players are doing well at the moment.

“They have everything. [They are good] with set -pieces, good defensive organisation.

“How they win duels, how they celebrate goals, how they talk, how they hug, how they look at each other.

“This is football, this is tactics as well. And right now we don’t have it,” Guardiola said.

EPL: Haaland hattrick sinks Wolves

Erling Haaland’s fourth hat-trick in 19 Premier League appearances hauled Manchester City to within two points of leaders Arsenal with a 3-0 win over Wolves on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola got the reaction he was hoping for from the English champions after questioning their hunger to retain the title after Thursday’s 4-2 win over Tottenham.

Source: Punch paper

The hosts had to come from 2-0 down in a dramatic second half against Spurs, but there was little mystery over the destination of the three points once Haaland had broken Wolves’ resistance five minutes before half-time.

Haaland’s scoring rate has slowed marginally in recent weeks, but his header from Kevin De Bruyne’s cross -moved him level with the 23 league goals that saw Mohamed Salah and Son Heung -min share the Golden Boot with last season.

China reported nearly 13,000 COVID-19 deaths last week

China reported nearly 13,000 Covid – related deaths in hospitals between January 13 and 19, after a top health official said the vast majority of the population has already been infected by the virus.

Source: Punch paper

China a week earlier said nearly 60,000 people had died with Covid in hospitals as of January 12, but there has been widespread scepticism over official data since Beijing abruptly axed anti – virus controls last month.

China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement on Saturday that 681 hospitalised patients had died of respiratory failure caused by corona virus infection, and 11,977 had died of other diseases combined with infection over the period.

The figures do not include those who died from the virus at home.

