Today’s Headlines:Messi Didn’t Deserve Golden Ball–Blatter;There ll Be 7 Teams In Title Race_Ten Hag

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Messi Didn’t Deserve Golden Ball–Blatter

Former FIFA President, Sepp Blatter has said that Lionel Messi did not deserve the Golden Ball at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He received the Golden Ball as the FIFA Committee voted the Argentine the best player of the tournament for his eye-catching performances at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Blatter said that the former Barcelona man did not deserve the accolade.

The former FIFA boss said the decision by the committee was not correct.

Messi scored four goals and provided assists in seven games as he led his nation to the final of the tournament.

There ll Be Seven Teams In Title Race_Ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has said up to seven teams can win the Premier League because of investments.

Ten Hag has now warned the Red Devils they must also invest to keep pace with their rivals.

nited head to Premier League leaders Arsenal today, looking to cut an eight-point gap between the two teams.

Ten Hag’s men had a chance to reduce the deficit top six points on Wednesday, but conceded a late equaliser in their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

“The Premier League in this moment develops into having six or seven teams who all can finally win the league because there are so many investments.

Photo Credit:Google

Arsenal Battle Man Utd In Heavyweight Match

Arsenal are well-placed to win the Premier League title, and the Gunners will look to build upon their North London Derby victory over Tottenham Hotspur in today’s heavyweight meeting with Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta’s charges are five points clear at the top of the table, but will be acutely aware that their only Premier League defeat of the season came in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

United will have to face the league leaders without their winning run and their talismanic midfielder Casemiro.

The hosts have been active in the transfer market in the build-up to the meeting with Manchester United, adding Leandro Trossard to the team on Friday.

The Belgian was registered with the league before midday and will be available to be involved today.

He’ll Be A Problem –Agbonlahor Rates Chelsea’s New Recruit

Former Aston Villa man, Gabriel Agbonlahor has said that Mykhailo Mudryk would be a problem for defenders in the Premier League.

This was following the Ukrainian’s debut performance for Chelsea against Liverpool on Saturday.

Mudryk appeared to be on his way to Arsenal before Chelsea hijacked the deal, paying around £99 million.

He came on in the 55th minute of Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool and showed some signs of a superstar in the making.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk man replaced Lewis Hall shortly after half-time and showed glimpses of his potential.

Gabby Agbonlahor tweeted: “Mudryk is gonna be a problem!! You can’t defend pace!!.

Kwaha (

)