Today’s Headlines:I Didn’t Offer To Buy Kidney, Ekweremadu Tells Court, Napoli Rule Out Osimhen Sale

I Didn’t Offer To Buy Kidney, Ekweremadu Tells Court

Former deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has denied offering money to a prospective kidney donor to save his sick daughter, Sonia.

The lawmaker, his wife, Beatrice, and their 25-year-old daughter are on trial in London for allegedly trafficking a young man from Nigeria to serve as kidney donor.

Napoli Rule Out Osimhen Sale

Napoli president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, has insisted that Nigeria international Victor Osimhen is not for sale despite reports linking the striker with a move away from the club in the summer, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

Laurentiis made this assertion while giving an update on the future of the prolific striker amid reports that Manchester United are preparing a mega-money swoop for his talismanic frontman and the statement of the Italian club’s boss wont be encouraging for Erik ten Hag.

Naira, Fuel Scarcity: Lagos Slashes BRT Fare, Distributes Food

Presidential candidates in the forthcoming general elections have raised concerns over the spread of unsafe and highly chemicalised foods in the country.

The candidates spoke at a presidential town hall meeting on climate change and environmental concerns, themed: 2023 General Elections and the Quest for a Greener Nigeria” organised by CAPPA, Health Of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) and We the People, in collaboration with the University Of Abuja.

Ebonyi LP Chieftain Joins PDP

A member of the Labour Party in Ebonyi State, Henry Ude, has dumped his party for the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Abia Onyike, stated this in a statement, on Wednesday.

The statement said, “A well-known politician and one of the founding fathers of Ebonyi State, Henry Ude (Ajim Best), has decamped from the Labour Party and rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party.

Atiku Wants Lagos REC Removed, Alleges Partisanship

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has called for the removal of the Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje, over alleged partisanship and compromise.

Atiku made the call in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

World Bank, IMF Warns CBN, S’Court Stops Friday Deadline

The Supreme Court on Wednesday restrained the Federal Government from implementing the Friday deadline for the currency swap.

A seven-man panel of the apex court led by Justice John Okoro, in a unanimous ruling, granted an interim injunction restraining the Federal Government, the Central Bank of Nigeria and commercial banks from implementing the Friday terminal date for the old naira notes.

