Today’s Headlines:How Falcons can tame Lionesses – Ex-stars, Arokodare like Balotelli, says ex-coach

How Falcons can tame Lionesses – Ex-stars

According to Punch news, Some ex-stars of 11-time African champions Super Falcons have given the team tips on how they can stun the Englishwomen on Monday to progress to the quarter-finals for the second time ever at the ongoing Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Lionesses set up the meeting with the Falcons on Tuesday after thrashing China 6-1 in Adelaide to top Group D with a 100 per cent record, while the Nigerians finished second in Group B. Despite starting their campaign positively, Nigeria missed the chance to top their group, no thanks to a goalless draw against Ireland on Monday.

Monday’s meeting will be the fourth meeting of both sides and second at the World Cup. England beat the Falcons 3-2 in their first meeting at the 1995 World Cup but Nigeria have triumphed in the other two games, pipping the English 1-0 on July 23, 2002, then again by a more comfortable 3-0 on April 22, 2004 in friendlies.

Eleven-time African champions Nigeria, alongside Brazil, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sweden and the United States belong to the exclusive club of countries that have attended every Women’s World Cup since the event was first held in 1991.

Photo Credit: Google.

Arokodare like Balotelli, says ex-coach

According to Punch news, Nigerian forward, Tolu Arokodare, has been likened to former Manchester City forward Mario Balotelli by his former boss Philippe Hinschberger, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

Arokodare and Hinschberger worked together at Amiens for a year and a half before the 23-year-old joined Genk in January as a replacement for compatriot, Paul Onuachu, who joined Championship side, Southampton, last summer.

The Lagos-born striker’s debut season was hampered by injuries as he failed to replicate the form that saw him score six goals for his French club before moving to Belgium. He only managed to score two goals by the end of the season, failing to help Genk win the Belgian league title.

The Nigerian started the 2023/24 season with a remarkable header in the 1-1 draw against Servette in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers’ first leg.

In an interview with Swiss publication, Watson, Hinschberger sums up Arokodare, who he knows well in Amiens, comparing him to Italian Balotelli.

Hinschberger, though recognising Arokodare’s physical prowess and potential, expressed his concerns about the player’s inconsistency, making him an unreliable choice in crucial moments.

Protest as faulty elevator kills doctor in Lagos hospital.

According to The Guardian, It was a shattered dream for Edo-born medical doctor, Dr Vwaere Diaso, who died on Tuesday at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, after an elevator she took crashed.

The doctor, who was inducted last year, after a six-year sojourn at Babcock University, had high hopes and expectations.

However, her hope for a flourishing medical career and expectations to use her medical skills to benefit the community and society at large were dashed following the unfortunate incident.

Before her death, it was learnt that she had less than two weeks to round off her internship.

It was claimed that a dispatch rider, who brought the food she ordered online, called her on the phone to let her know that he was around, and while using the faulty elevator, the crane fell from the 10th floor, where she was, to the ground with a loud thud that shook the foundation of the hospital. She was later found in the ruins, and badly injured.

Before Dr Diaso joined the hospital as a student doctor, resident doctors and staff of the hospital had reported that the elevator had been in bad condition since 2011, coupled with other infrastructural challenges in the hospital.

The Guardian learnt that the elevator was so bad that it stopped at intervals, and users had to manually close it to continue their journey.

Two killed, many abducted in Niger terror attack.

According to Punch news, Two people have died in a terrorist attack in communities in the Munya Local Government Area in Niger State.

The terrorists also abducted several residents in a renewed attack which was said to have started five days ago ending three months of respite.

A community in Munya, Zazaga was the target of the latest attacks, which occurred on Tuesday, resulting in the loss of two lives, kidnappings, raiding of shops and houses and cattle rustling.

The Chairman of the Munya Local Government Area, Nagumi Kuchi, on Wednesday, confirmed the attack in a chat with journalists at the annual stakeholders flood sensitisation and awareness forum organised by the North-South Power Company Limited.

“In the past three months, Munya has experienced peace but for the past five days, there has been a resurgence of terrorist attacks and it has become a daily occurrence.

﻿“One of the communities mostly affected is Zazaga community and as of yesterday, the terrorists attacked again, killing two people and the number of people kidnapped is not yet confirmed. They also burgled several shops and rustled several cattle,” he said.

Babanee419 (

)