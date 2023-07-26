Today’s Headlines: WWC: ‘You’ll be victorious’ — Tinubu motivates Falcons ahead of Australia clash, Adamu’s Successor: North West APC Chairmen Endorse Ganduje

WWC: ‘You’ll be victorious’ — Tinubu motivates Falcons ahead of Australia clash

President Bola Tinubu has charged the Super Falcons to “continue exemplifying Nigeria’s spirit of determination and excellence” ahead of their match against Australia at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dele Alake, presidential spokesperson, said Tinubu “believes” the game “will culminate in victory for the Nigerian team”.

He assured the Falcons of the enormous support of Nigerians for the match.

The president also hailed the team’s “impressive performance” in the goalless draw against Canada in their first game of the World Cup.

Adamu’s Successor: North West APC Chairmen Endorse Ganduje

Chairmen, from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the seven states of North West geographical zone, have risen from their meeting held in Kaduna, to endorse the candidacy of the former Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as the National Chairman of the Party.

The party Chairmen in a communique issued at the end of their meeting took the decision to endorse the immediate past Governor of Kano State, for what they described as his immense contributions to the success and development of the APC.

The six paragraphs communique was signed by all the seven North West States Chairmen, namely; Hon. Isa Sadiq Acida, Sokoto State; Air Cdre. Emmanuel K. Jekada (rtd), Kaduna State; Hon. Abubakar Muhammad Kana, Kebbi State, Prince Abdullahi Abbas, Kano State; Hon. Aminu Sani Gumel, Jigawa State; Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, Zamfara State and Hon. Muhammad Sani Ali, Katsina State.

According to them, Ganduje sojourned the whole country during the 2023 general election, making immense contributions, which saw to the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of Nigeria.

Messi scores twice, assists once in Inter Miami’s 4-0 win

In his first start for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi not only scored twice but also provided an assist as Inter Miami defeated Atlanta United 4-0 in a purely one-sided encounter.

Before assisting teammate Robert Taylor in the second half, the 36-year-old Argentina star scored twice in the first 22 minutes.

Messi pointed at David Beckham, the owner of Inter Miami, after scoring his second goal.

His performance comes after a game-winning stoppage-time free kick on his debut last week.

Why Dangote refinery engaged 11,000 workers from India – SASASNET

The Sub-Saharan African Skills and Apprenticeship Stakeholders Network has explained why the Dangote refinery engaged 11,000 skilled workers from India while neglecting youths from Nigeria and other African countries.

The network, on Wednesday, noted that the reason for the neglect was that youths from Nigeria lacked the adequate skills needed to be engaged in the assignment.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its two-day meeting in Abuja, the Network noted that it had resolved that each country in Africa develop a national skills qualification framework that will enable ease of labour migration across the continent.

The communiqué, which was released on Wednesday, was signed by the Secretary-General of the regional organisation, Ousman Sillah.

In the communique, SASASNET noted that it observed, “The need for SASASNET to engage in vigorous public awareness and engagement to change the negative perception of the public on the value of skills and apprenticeship; the Dangote Refinery in Nigeria under construction has engaged over 11,000 workforce from India, while our youths lack the required skills to be engaged; Africa should avoid a repeat of the same in the upcoming $25 billion Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline traversing the Gulf of Guinea to Europe; the absence of National Occupational Standards in many countries.”

