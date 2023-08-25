Today’s Headlines: Tinubu to open 63rd NBA Conference in Abuja; Baruwa, reelected as NURTW President

Tinubu to open 63rd NBA Conference in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is expected to open the 63rd Annual General Conference of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) in Abuja this weekend.

The decision to declare the event open followed an invitation extended to the President by the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), led by Barrister Yakubu Maikyau, SAN.

Playing host to the delegation at the Presidential Villa on Friday, Tinubu pledged that his administration would conclude a thorough review of the remuneration templates of judicial officers in the country.

According to the President, the battle against corruption necessitates a comprehensive review of the salaries and allowances of judicial officers, an issue that is well known to him given his landmark success in reforming justice administration in Lagos State.

“We must deal with the review of remuneration if we truly want to fight corruption in the Judiciary. We will look at the cost as well as the consequences,” he said in response to a request by the NBA president.

President Tinubu equally acknowledged the importance of addressing the current vacancies within the Supreme Court, affirming that these vacancies represent obligations that must be fulfilled based on recommendations put forth by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Baruwa, reelected as NURTW President

The National Union of Road Transport Workers ( NURTW ) has returned its President, Prof. Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, unopposed for a second term of four years.

Baruwa will head a 17-member National Administrative Council (NAC) of NURTW, who were equally elected to administer the affairs of the union for the next four years. Baruwa, alongside other national executive members, was sworn in on Wednesday night during the 10th Quadrennial National Delegate Conference held at Lafia Nasarawa State following their election at the Special Zonal Delegates Conference on May 24 2023 in line with the Constitution of the Union. Performing the swearing-in, the External Legal Adviser, Barr. Sunday, Oluwole on behalf of Tolu Babaleye & Co. charged the officials to uphold the Constitution in piloting the affairs of the union for the next four years.

In his acceptance speech, Baruwa expressed gratitude to the delegates and members of the union for the confidence they reposed in him, just as he promised to carry everyone along and not to let them down. The conference was attended by 33 states including the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ), with 5 delegates from each state.

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali form military pact

The junta in Niger, which seized power in a military coup on July 26, has formed a military alliance with the neighbouring countries of Burkina Faso and Mali.

The rulers of Burkina Faso and Mali also seized power in coups.

The three countries’ foreign ministers made a joint announcement in Niamey, Niger’s capital.

The accord allows Mali and Burkina Faso to provide military assistance to Niger in the event of military intervention against the putschists there.

A similar agreement already exists between Burkina Faso and Mali.

Following the July coup in Niger, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) activated a standby force and threatened violence if the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum was not reinstated and constitutional order restored.

Talks between ECOWAS and the Nigerian junta took place previous weekend.

Gunmen kill soldier in Benin, steal bags of money

Gunmen suspected to be armed on Wednesday attacked an Army patrol van in Edo State, killing a soldier and carting away sacks believed to have been loaded with cash.

Three soldiers were said to have been in the military vehicle that was heading towards Ikpoba Hill when the robbers struck at the traffic lights along Akpakpava Road by First Junction around 2.10 pm. The suspects drove an unmarked Toyota Camry car against the traffic facing the military vehicle as two of the four occupants allegedly alighted and opened fire on the soldiers

The three soldiers were said to have abandoned their patrol vehicle and the sacks as they took to their heels. Eyewitnesses said the armed men took the bags from the patrol van after the soldiers had fled. A shop owner said, “One of the three soldiers fell while running away, he tried to get up, but he couldn’t, he was bleeding. Later, his two other colleagues came to meet him but they were helpless.”

