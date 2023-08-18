Today’s Headlines: Remi Tinubu Gifts Falcons Players $10,000 Each, Osun APC, Adeleke Govt Trade Words Over FG Subsidy Palliatives

Photos credits from google

Remi Tinubu Gifts Super Falcons Players $10,000 Each

Nigeria’s first lady, Oluremi Tinubu has rewarded Super Falcons players with $10,000 each for their exploits at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons made it to the Round of 16 at the competition before bowing out on penalties against the Three Lionesses of England.

Source: Daily Post

The nine-time African champions caught the eye with their impressive performance in the competition.

Tinubu hosted the players in Abuja this week and praised them for their “unbreakable spirit and unwavering strength”.

Defender Osinachi Ohale eulogized Tinubu for her kind gesture.

“We are grateful for this unexpected gesture because for several years we’ve been winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) and I can’t remember us being honoured or rewarded this way,” the experienced centre-back, Ohale, told BBC Sport Africa.

Osun APC, Adeleke Govt Trade Words Over FG Subsidy Palliatives

The All Progressives Congress, APC in Osun State has called on the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke to announce the delivery of the federal government palliatives for the people of the State.

Source: Daily Post

It claimed the federal government’s palliatives had been in the State for the past 12 days

In a statement signed by the State chairman of the party, Tajudeen Lawal in Osogbo on Thursday, the party revealed that it authoritatively learnt that five trailer loads of rice with other items donated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration were sent to the Osun State Government as the State’s share of the people’s palliatives.

We’ll invade Niger if diplomacy fails — ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, said yesterday in Accra, Ghana, that it will not hesitate to invade Niger Republic, if all efforts to reverse the coup in the country fail.

This came as the German government said it is in support of sanctions imposed on the military junta in the country by the European Union, EU.

Source: Vanguard paper

It will be recalled that ECOWAS Heads of State and Government had at its second extraordinary summit in Abuja last week, activated its standing force should the junta in Niger refuse to restore to power ousted president of the country, Mohamed Bazoum.

The threat came as defence chiefs of member states met in the Ghanaian capital to strategise on the next line of action on Niger and discuss details of the standby force. The meeting continues today.

“Let no one be in doubt that if everything else fails, the valiant forces of West Africa…are ready to answer to the call of duty.

“By all means available, constitutional order will be restored in the country,” ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, said.

Subsidy Removal: No Instant Solutions To Nigeria’s Problems—Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu was brutally frank, yesterday, telling Nigerians that there are no instant solutions to the country’s raging problems and reiterated his appeal to them to bear with the country, in view of the pains occasioned by the removal of petroleum subsidy.

He, however, assured that at the end of today’s suffering, tomorrow would be better.

Source: Vanguard paper

He spoke in Abuja at the unveiling of Brutally Frank, a 688-page autobiography of former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

President Tinubu said that the solution to Nigeria’s problem cannot be like instant coffee, noting that what the country was going through is akin to the pain of childbirth, but after it will come merriment.

