Today’s Headlines: Otti Gives Reason For Appointing Kanu, Obuh; Bode George Demands Probe Of Previous Palliatives

Otti Gives Reason For Appointing Kanu

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Abia State Government has defended the appointment of Nwankwo Kanu and John Obuh as the chairman of Enyimba and Abia Warriors, respectively.

Governor Alex Otti disclosed that the appointment was based on competence and track records.

Otti admitted the importance of football to his government prompted his decision to appoint the duo.

He urged the new appointees to key into his decision towards helping to develop sports in the state.

Bode Demands Probe Of Previous Palliatives

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has demanded investigation into how palliative worth N500bn was previously implemented by the federal government.

He spoke against the backdrop of the planned distribution of monthly N8000 for families as a palliative on the removal of fuel subsidy.

George who was speaking at the 5th public lecture organised by the Freedom Online papers in Lagos said no palliative can be distributed without verifiable data.

Commenting on the planned palliative, he said, “How will the palliatives be distributed? A quick reminder of the N500B previously collected monthly and supposedly distributed without data and accountability calls for in-depth investigation and punishment.”

Photo Credit:Google

Atiku, Obi Have No Proof Presidential Election Was Rigged–APC

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

The All Progressives Congress, (APC), has said that Alhaji Abubakar Atiku failed to provide credible evidence to substantiate his allegation that the presidential election was rigged in favour of President Bola Tinubu.

The APC has also said that Mr Peter Obi and the Labour Party’s evidence against President Tinubu was minuscule and deficient in credibility.

Both Atiku and Obi and their parties dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), challenging the victory of Tinubu at the Feb. 25 presidential election.

The APC in its final brief of argument filed at the court through its team of lawyers led by Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, argued that Atiku and the PDP were not entitled to any of the reliefs they were asking for in their petition.

I Will Not Rest–Apostle Johnson Suleman

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has vowed never to rest until all those involved in his attempted assassination are arrested.

Suleman disclosed this after a meeting with the acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

