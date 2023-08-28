Today’s Headlines: Obi Denies Bribing Arise TV’s Rufai Oseni, Tuchel pondering Ndidi Bayern move

Peter Obi Denies Bribing Arise TV’s Rufai Oseni

Photo credit: daily post

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi has denied reports alleging that he bribed a Nigerian Television presenter, Rufai Oseni.

Rufai of Arise Television was recently accused of receiving bribes from the former Anambra Governor with the aim of promoting his good reputation.

(Photo credit: Google)

Tuchel pondering Ndidi Bayern move

According to Punch news, Bayern Munich have identified Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi for a potential loan deal as they explore the possibility of strengthening their midfield before the end of the summer transfer window, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

Bayern’s interest in Ndidi did not go unnoticed by coach Thomas Tuchel, who intends to have the midfielder in his squad as soon as possible.

According to the German daily Kicker, the Bavarian club is interested in securing the loan of the Nigerian midfielder in a season-long loan deal.

Meanwhile, Leicester City are keen to negotiate a contract renewal with Ndidi, whose contract expires at the end of this season.

One of the options under discussion would be to extend the Nigerian midfielder’s contract with the former EPL champions, followed by a loan at Bayern.

Ndidi, who is in his eighth season with Leicester City, is considered a valuable asset in the midfield and a possible move from Bayern could represent a stepping stone in his career.

Outbreak of chickenpox at Benue’s IDP camp

It has been confirmed that there is a rising case of chickenpox and other diseases in the Agagbe Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Gwer LGA of Benue State.

DAILY POST recalls that at least nine children were infected with measles at the same camp last week.

The chairman of the IDP camp, Mr Terna Jacob, told DAILY POST that chickenpox was detected by some medical doctors from a nearby private hospital.

He said the doctors broke the news to some government officials who visited the camp over the weekend.

The government officials, who, according to the camp manager, were from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) had visited to ascertain whether the cases of measles, other illnesses, and hunger reported in the media were true.

“SEMA was here to confirm the widespread news in the Agagbe IDP camp concerning sickness and hunger. They interviewed Mrs Ioryoosu Udisugh, who gave birth in the toilet, and she told them the same story.

Deputy Senate President offers scholarship to 628 students in BUK

DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, APC, Kano North has offered scholarships to 628 students of the Bayero University Kano (BUK).

The students who were selected from his Kano North Senatorial District were given N50,000 each.

A statement yesterday by the Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said that the gesture would be extended to all students from Kano North Senatorial District in all tertiary institutions in the country.

Flagging off the scheme at the School of Continuing Education, BUK yesterday, the Chief of Staff to the Deputy President of the Senate, Professor Muhammad Ibn Abdullahi, said that the scheme was conceived by the Deputy President of the Senate to support his constituents to pursue their studies in various tertiary institutions in the country.

He said, “This scholarship scheme was conceived to empower undergraduates from Kano North Senatorial District. Each of the students will receive N50,000 courtesy of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin.

” This gesture is not only for the students of BUK, every student from Kano North that is studying in Nigeria will benefit from this scheme. This is not the first time, he has been doing it. He has given similar support to farmers, and others in the society,”

