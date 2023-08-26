Todays Headlines: Nigeria Never Applied To Join BRICS — Shettima; Well Done—Mrs Tinubu Encourages Amusan Despite World Athletics Championship Loss

Nigeria Never Applied To Join BRICS—Shettima

Source: The Cable

Vice-President Kashim Shettima says Nigeria is yet to apply to join BRICS, an economic bloc made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Shettima represented President Bola Tinubu at the 15th BRICS summit which held this week at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa.

BRICS, which considers itself a counterweight to western powers, disclosed at the end of the summit that new members would be joining its fold from January 1 next year.

Well Done—Mrs Tinubu Encourages Amusan Despite World Athletics Championship Loss

Source: Punch paper

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has congratulated World Hurdles record holder, Tobi Amusan after relinquishing her World Championship title to Jamaican Danielle Williams ( 12.43s).

The first lady wrote, “Well done our beloved Tobi. We are proud of you. Return home to refresh yourself for the victory that awaits you.”

A loss in the final for Amusan who looked out of form after a turbulent preparation period means that as it stands, Team Nigeria is yet to record a medal on Day 6 of the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

It’s Wrong To Be Minister While Serving, NYSC Tells Musawa

Source: Daily Post

The Director, Press and Public Relations of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Eddy Megwa, has said that the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mrs Hannatu Musawa, who is currently doing her one-year youth service is occupying the ministerial position in breach of the NYSC Act.

Speaking with our reporter over the phone, Megwa confirmed that the minister had been serving for the past eight months in the FCT.

He explained that it was against the NYSC Act for any corps member to pick up any government appointment until the one-year service was over.

He said Mrs Musawa was originally mobilised in 2001 for the youth service to Ebonyi State where she had her orientation programme but later relocated to Kaduna State to continue the programme.

New ministries: Oyetola, Alake, others may share buildings, directors

Source: Punch paper

Days after President Bola Tinubu swore in 45 ministers who will work in his cabinet, some of them who were appointed to head newly created ministries will have to work without physical offices and government officials assigned to them, Saturday PUNCH has learnt.

Some of the new ministries were created from old and existing ones.

For instance, the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, which is currently headed by Gboyega Oyetola, emerged from the Ministry of Transportation currently headed by Said Alkali.

Though the two ministers were sworn in on Monday, Oyetola resumed at the Ministry of Transportation immediately while Alkali resumed at the same ministry on Tuesday.

Bandits demand N4 million to release abducted NYSC members

Source: Daily Post

Gunmen suspected to be bandits who abducted over eight National Youth Service Corps, NYSC members have demanded the sum of four million Naira as ransom to secure their freedom.

The terrorists were reported to have kidnapped the eight Corps members along a highway within Zamfara State last Friday.

The young people were said to be travelling with an Akwa Ibom Transport Company, AKTC bus from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital to Sokoto State, to take part in the mandatory National Service when the bandits attacked their vehicle and abducted them.

