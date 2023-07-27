Today’s Headlines: Nigeria best country in the world – Oshoala after Australia win ; Tinubu pleads for more time as NLC issues strike notice

Nigeria best country in the world – Oshoala after Australia win

Source: Vanguard

Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala has described Nigeria as the best country in the world after their 3-2 victory over co-hosts, Australia at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Goals from Oshoala, Uchenna Kanu, and Osinachi Ohale ensured the Falcons secured maximum points against the co-hosts to boost their hopes of sealing a place in the quarter final.

Oshoala’s goal in the 72nd minute – a few minutes after coming on – capped a wonderful performance by Nigeria.

Speaking after the significant victory, the Barca Femini talisman said that she will continue to give everything for the team and for the country

‘’I want to make sure I give everything, fight for the team, fight for the badge, this is the best country in the world.’’

Nigeria will look to seal their place in the next round when they face already-eliminated Republic of Ireland on Monday needing only a draw to scale through.

Tinubu pleads for more time as NLC issues strike notice

Source: Punch papers

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, in Abuja appealed to the organised labour to avail him more time to consider their grievances before embarking on any nationwide strike.

This is just as indication emerged that the Federal Government may enforce the court order restraining the organised labour from embarking on a strike over the withdrawal of fuel subsidy in May should the Nigeria Labour Congress make good its threat on August 2.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, disclosed Tinubu’s plea to State House Correspondents after leading some officers of the House to brief the President on the outcome of their engagement with the National Association of Resident Doctors, which has declared a nationwide strike.

At about the same time, following the threat by labour, the Federal Government on Wednesday evening held an emergency meeting with the organised labour comprising of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Abbas said, “What he (Tinubu) said is that he’s just coming on board. We should ask them and beg them to please give him a little more time.

“The things that they mentioned, he is completely unaware of them, he is yet to be briefed about all those issues.

(Photo credit: Google)

Ministerial list: Tinubu rewarded vultures for playing Judas – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former Senator from Kaduna State, has alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rewarded ‘some vultures’ for playing Judas in the last general elections.

Shehu Sani disclosed this on Thursday on his official Twitter handle while reacting to Tinubu’s Ministerial list.

DAILY POST had reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio read Tinubu’s ministerial list at the plenary on Thursday, which contained the names of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, and 26 other nominees.

Sani described some of the nominees as serpents with a known history of betrayal.

“The Ministerial list; The President embraced some Serpents with a known history of treachery and rewarded some vultures for playing the Judas. Appeasing a snake in a palace doesn’t spare the King”, Sani tweeted.

Nigerien soldiers finally declare coup despite Tinubu’s warning

Despite the warning issued on Wednesday by the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Bola Tinubu, the Nigerien soldiers on Thursday morning took over power from President Mohamed Bazoum.

President Bazoum had been in detention since the early hours of Wednesday when the soldiers first attempted the coup.

DAILY POST gathered that the soldiers announced the coup in a televised broadcast in the early hours of Thursday.

About 10 senior officers led by Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane said during the broadcast that the National Council of the State Guard of the Nation had decided to “put an end to the regime you are familiar with”.

According to them, the development followed deteriorating security situation in Niger, as well as bad social and economic management by the government.

“We reaffirm our support to all commitment undertaken by Niger,” the soldiers said.

ECOWAS, had through a statement by its Chairman, Tinubu condemned the earlier attempt, warning that the regional body, as well as the global community, would not condone disruption of constitutional order within the sub-region.

