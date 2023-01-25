Today’s Headlines: Napoli To Offer Osimhen €7m yearly Contract; Mike Tyson Faces New US Rape Lawsuit

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Napoli To Offer Osimhen €7m Yearly Contract

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Napoli are prepared to break their wage structure to keep Victor Osimhen at the club and offer him a much bigger salary than he earns now, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

The Nigerian striker is having a great season at Napoli and has scored 14 times in 19 appearances in all competitions in the ongoing campaign.

He has been heavily linked with a move away from the Serie A giants next season, with multiple clubs across Europe believed to be interested in him.

According to reports in Italy, as reported by AreaNapoli, it has been claimed that Napoli are ready to break their wage structure to keep the striker beyond next summer.

Mike Tyson Faces New US Rape Lawsuit

Photo Credit:Punch papers

A woman in New York state has filed a civil suit against Mike Tyson, accusing the former boxing champion of raping her in a limousine in the early 1990s, according to court filings.

The woman, who asked the court to remain anonymous, filed her complaint in early January under a temporary New York state law allowing victims of sexual assault to seek civil damages regardless of the statute of limitations.

Tyson spent three years in jail beginning in 1992 after being found guilty of raping model Desiree Washington, who was 18 at the time.

In a short affidavit dated December 23, 2022, the plaintiff states that she met the boxer at a nightclub “in the early 1990s,” and then followed him into his limousine, where he allegedly assaulted her before raping her.

Photo Credit:Google

Reims Interested In Signing Uzoho

Photo Credit:Punch papers

French side Stade de Reim are reportedly interested in signing Nigeria international and Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

According to football transfer expert Luca Bendoni, Uzoho is on the list as a possible replacement for Reim’s goalkeeper Patrick Pentz, who could be making a move to MLS side, Colorado Rapids.

“Understand that Stade de Reims’s GK Patrick Pentz is “getting closer” to completing MLS move as per @UnionArdennais. Pentz is Colorado Rapids’ target – Francis Uzoho was on the list too, and now Reims are among the clubs looking at him,” Bendoni said in a tweet.

Bendoni had earlier reported that MLS side Colorado Rapids and French Ligue 1 side Toulouse were interested in signing the Nigerian.

Uche Relishes Nigeria AFCON Win

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Former Super Eagles forward Ikechukwu Uche is still relishing his Africa Cup of Nations, his only trophy the national team, The PUNCH reports.

The ex-Villarreal and Getafe forward stated during an interview with La Liga Tv.

Sunday Mba scored a magnificent winner as Nigeria won the AFCON for the third time in South Africa in 2013.

Famous for his acrobatic goal celebrations and dazzling performances, Uche made 46 appearances for the three-time African champions and scored 19 goals.

The 39-year-old, who made his debut for Nigeria in a friendly game against Macedonia in 2007 under Berti Vogts, said he was thrilled to have represented the country and went on to win the AFCON.

He said, “Playing for Nigeria is another great dream that I was able to achieve.

YAHAYA (

)