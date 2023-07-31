Today’s Headlines: Napoli reject Al-Hilal’s €130m bid for Osimhen; Over 2,000 Nigerian girls stranded in Mali – NAPTIP

Napoli reject Al-Hilal’s €130m bid for Osimhen.

According to Punch news, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has turned down a lucrative €130m bid from Al-Hilal for Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

The Saudi side, backed by sovereign wealth fund PIF, approached Napoli with a substantial offer in an attempt to secure the services of the Nigerian forward.

This move comes after their initial interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe was met with a cold response, leading them to explore other options.

Osimhen, who played a crucial role in Napoli’s triumphant Scudetto-winning campaign last season, has garnered significant interest from various quarters. The Italian club clinched the Serie A title for the first time in over three decades, with Osimhen’s stellar performances in the forefront.

As per reports from Il Mattino TMW, Al-Hilal presented their bid to De Laurentiis, putting forth the sum of €130m for the Nigerian international. However, Napoli swiftly declined the proposal, indicating their unwillingness to part ways with the talented striker during this summer transfer window. Instead, Napoli is focusing on securing Osimhen’s future at the club by negotiating a new long-term contract. They value the player at approximately €200m.

The 26-year-old forward made his mark in the Serie A last season, finishing as the league’s top scorer with an impressive 26 goals in just 32 appearances. His remarkable achievement earned him the prestigious Golden Boot award, making him the first African player to claim this accolade in the league’s history.

Over 2,000 Nigerian girls stranded in Mali – NAPTIP

According to Punch news, The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons says information at its disposal indicates that over 2,000 trafficked Nigerian girls are currently stranded in Mali.

The Benin Zone Commander, NAPTIP, Nduka Nwanwene, who disclosed this, added that the agency had intelligence that girls from Mali were being trafficked to Edo State for prostitution.

Nwanwene spoke during the 2023 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons in Benin, with the theme “Reach every victim of trafficking, leave no one behind.”

He said, “We just gathered intelligence that traffickers are bringing in young girls from Mali to Benin for prostitution; we are investigating. But many Nigerians, especially young girls, are stranded in Mali; over 20,000 Nigerian girls are stranded in Mali.

“Mali used to be a destination for girls trafficked from Nigeria but now the reverse is the case as Mali girls are being trafficked into Benin City for prostitution.”

Nwanwene said NAPTIP, under Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, was making progress in the area of conviction of high-profile traffickers, sustained evidence-based rehabilitation, and empowerment of survivors.

Siblings arraigned for defrauding woman of $98,700.

According to Punch news, Two siblings, Godwin Enahoro and Rosemary Enahoro, were on Friday arraigned before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos Island for allegedly defrauding a woman by obtaining $98,700, which is equivalent to N74.2m under the pretence of helping her recover her property.

The defendants are facing 10 counts of conspiracy, impersonation, obtaining, stealing, threat to life and receiving stolen property.

The prosecutor, Inspector Cyriacus Osuji, told the court that the first defendant and others still at large conspired to commit the offence.

He said the incident took place between June 7 and 13, 2023 in Lagos.

Osuji said the first defendant, on July 7, 2023, fraudulently obtained $13,500, from one Catherin Faw.

The prosecutor also said on June 13, the first defendant further obtained $85,200, from the complainant.

He accused the first defendant of falsely presenting himself to Faw as an INTERPOL agent in a position to help her recover her property.

Currency in circulation hits N2.26tn, says CBN.

According to Punch news, Currency outside banks rose to N2.26tn at the end of June 2023, according to the latest figures from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

According to figures obtained by The PUNCH from the CBN, the currency outside banks rose by 185.68 per cent (N1.47tn) between January 2023 (N792.18bn) and June 2023 (N2.26tn).

The PUNCH also learnt that currency in circulation in the country rose by 87.05 per cent (N1.21tn) from N1.39tn in January 2023 to N2.6tn in June 2023.

It had earlier dipped by 235.03 per cent to N982.09bn at the end of February from N3.29tn at the end of October 2022, on the back of the naira redesign policy of the CBN.

Figures obtained from the CBN revealed that N2.3tn was mopped up from circulation during the period under review.

“Currency-in-circulation is defined as currency outside the vaults of the central bank; that is, all legal tender currencies in the hands of the public and in the vaults of the Deposit Money Banks,” according to CBN.

