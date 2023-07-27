Today’s Headlines: Man United still keen on Biljow, Balogun to push for Arsenal sale

Man United still keen on Biljow

Manchester United continue to hold an interest in Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow despite the purchase of Andre Onana from Inter Milan, according to 1908.nl. The Red Devils were linked with the Netherlands international earlier in the transfer window. There were suggestions that he could be an alternative if they can’t afford Onana. Onana was eventually signed by United for €55 million, but Bijlow is still being scouted by the club.

Balogun to push for Arsenal sale

Arsenal starlet Folarin Balogun is said to be ready to push to leave the Emirates this summer, with Inter Milan among those interested in his services. After a stunning season on loan at Reims, Balogun wants to continue as a first-choice striker but it appears unlikely that will be the case at Arsenal. Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport’s paper edition has claimed that the young striker is ready to push for a move after sitting out of the friendly defeat to Manchester United. An asking price of around £50million had previously been set according to reports, though Inter are hoping to sign him on loan with an obligation to buy for £30m.

Chelsea to decide over next steps regarding Caicedo pursuit

Chelsea are deciding on their next step regarding their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Sky Sports has been told they are comfortable with their approach so far – and with their valuation of the player.

Brighton rejected a £70m bid last week and are thought to want closer to £100m. Chelsea will be patient given the magnitude of a potential deal and will continue to be disciplined.

However, they do have other options if a deal cannot be struck with Brighton.

Bassey heads for Fulham medical

Ajax defender Calvin Bassey is set to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed £18million switch to Fulham. The former Rangers ace is set to link up with Marco Silva’s side after falling out of favour in Amsterdam. And talkSPORT are reporting that a deal is now close to completion.

