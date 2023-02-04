Today’s Headlines; Klopp Reveal Right Man For Liverpool Job;Ten Hag Identify 5 Man U Players To Sell

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

EPL: Klopp reveals right man for Liverpool job

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has insisted he is “absolutely” the right man for the job.

Klopp was speaking after a 3-0 drubbing at Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

It was the Reds’ seventh league defeat of this campaign.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Liverpool were two down inside 12 minutes, thanks to a Joel Matip own goal and a debut strike from Craig Dawson.

Wolves captain, Ruben Neves, finished the game off midway through the second half.

Klopp was forced to listen to Wolves’ supporters singing, “you’re getting sacked in the morning” as the match ended.

When asked in his post – match press conference whether he still has confidence in his ability to turn things around at Anfield, he replied: “Yeah, yeah. Absolutely”.

Photos Credit: Google

EPL: Ten Hag identifies five Man Utd players to sell

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, is preparing for a big clear out this summer, according to The Mirror.

Ten Hag could sanction the sales of some first – team players, including Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial and Scott Mc Tominay.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

The former Ajax boss has already removed Cristiano Ronaldo from his squad following his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Ten Hag could now also cut several other first – team players in a bid to bring in fresh talent.

Alex Telles and Eric Bailly could also join Maguire, Mc Tominay and Martial on United’s list of outgoings after the club acquired Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer, both on loan this January.

South Africa U20 Football Captain Stabbed To Death

Stellenbosch FC midfielder and the captain of the South Africa U20 National Team, Oshwin Andries was murdered on Saturday.

According to iDiski Times, Andries, 19, died after being stabbed.

He was also the captain of the national U20 team.

Source: All Nigeria

Andries, who was born in Stellenbosch, appeared eight times for his team in the DStv Premiership when he was just starting.

Andries did not play in Stellenbosch FC’s 2-1 win over Chippa United on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC is yet to state the suspected death of the young defender/midfielder.

The club is currently returning to the Western Cape from Gqeberha after defeating Chippa United 2-0 on Saturday, a trip Andries did not make with the team.

Club World Cup: Al Ahly To Face Real Madrid In Semifinals

Al Ahly of Egypt clinched a thrilling victory over Seattle Sounders in the Club World Cup in Morocco on Saturday, securing a 1-0 win thanks to a late deflected shot by Mohamed Afsha.

In the 88th minute, Afsha’s effort struck the crossbar before a fortunate deflection saw it sail into the net, sending Al Ahly to the semifinals where they will face Real Madrid.

Source: All Nigeria

The match was relatively low in chances, with Al Ahly dominating possession throughout. This win marks the eighth Club World Cup appearance for Al Ahly and marks a heart – breaking finish for Seattle, who were competing in their first Club World Cup as a Major League Soccer team.

Crownboy (

)