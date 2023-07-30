Today’s Headlines: Joshua, Wilder bout suffers setback, Osimhen bags brace in Napoli friendly.

Joshua, Wilder bout suffers setback.

According to Punch news, The highly anticipated clash between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, slated for a possible showdown in December 2023, has encountered a setback as promoter Eddie Hearn expressed doubts over the chances of the encounter taking place in the near future.

Joshua returns to action on August 12 when he takes on Dillian Whyte in a rematch of their 2015 contest live on DAZN and DAZN PPV, and this fight looks to have affected the prospect of facing the former WBC world heavyweight champion in the near future.

It was looking likely that a potential Joshua vs. Wilder fight would take place in Saudi Arabia and while this is still the desired, Hearn revealed that it will all depend on how the former two-time world champion fares against his domestic rival.

“Definitely, the finalisation of the Wilder fight is on hold until they (The Saudis) see what happen on August 12th and that’s the risk that we’re in,” Hearn told Boxing Social.

“It’s a big risk (facing Whyte), is it the right risk? We’ll find out, Joshua wanted a real fight, he wasn’t motivated to take a lesser, smaller fight, but the Wilder fight will be dependent on victory at the O2 Arena on August 12th.”

Hearn then went onto name a potential month for when a Joshua vs. Wilder fight could take place, but while there were plans to stage an undisputed fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk on the same card, he believes that this may not come to fruition.

“I think it will be January, I’m not sure whether Fury-Usyk will get made,” Hearn concluded.

Osimhen bags brace in Napoli friendly.

According to Punch news, Super Eagle striker Victor Osimhen scored a brace in Napoli’s pre-season win over Hatayspor at the Stadio Teofilo Patini on Saturday, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

Napoli made short work of the Turkish side in a 4-0 victory as Giovanni Simeone also scored two.

Coach Rudi Garcia had to do without injured Stanislav Lobotka, Eljif Elmas and Mario Rui, but despite being brought in to continue the 4-3-3 formation that won the Scudetto under Luciano Spalletti, he adopted a 4-2-3-1 system.

Osimhen forced a desperate early save before breaking the deadlock, as Piotr Zielinski’s high press prompted an error, allowing Matteo Politano to send the Nigerian through.

The Capocannoniere added a second moments later, sprinting onto the inspired Kvicha Kvaratskhelia through ball.

Mango Fernandes and Leo Ostigard went close, while Osimhen’s hat-trick was disallowed due to an offside position.

Garcia changed all 11 Napoli players at the same time on the hour mark, effectively making it two games of 60 and 30 minutes.

Why Niger created seven new ministries – HoS

According to Punch news, The Niger State Head of Service, Salisu Abubakar, has explained why Governor Mohammed Bago recently increased the number of ministries from 23 to 30.

Abubakar said it was aimed at recruiting more people into the civil service and also absorbing casual workers, some of whom he noted had been in that position for 20 years.

The HoS made this known while speaking at the handing and taking over ceremony of the new permanent secretaries of the ministries of Work and Infrastructural Development, Hassan Etsu, and Power and Renewable Energy, Lucky Barau.

He said over the years he had been calling for the recruitment of more people and the absorption of casual workers into the civil service and was happy that the governor created the opportunity.

Abubakar stated, “We have 30 ministries now from 23. It’s part of what gives me joy because it is expanding opportunities for civil servants. Before now, I was opportune to be in a position to advise the previous government to do recruitment. And anytime we move for recruitment, they will ask us to show them the source of funding. I’m just telling you the reason why salaries were moved to the Head of Service and later it was moved to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Zamfara not doing well in education – Gov

According to Punch news, The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has lamented the poor state of the education sector in his state.

The governor made the disclosure during a visit to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund in Abuja.

In a statement released by the Fund on Saturday, Dauda was said to have solicited the help of TETFund to reposition the education sector in order to move the state forward.

He said, “As you are all aware, Zamfara is a small state facing the challenge of insecurity, most importantly in the area of education. If you check all the statistics, you will agree with me that Zamfara is not doing too well and therefore we need to be encouraged.

“It is a known fact that without education, we will not be able to achieve anything and we will continue to be backward.”

Responding, the TETFund boss, Sonny Echono, congratulated the governor on his victory in the March 18 governorship election.

While saying that TETFund was very delighted with the governor’s passion for human capital development, Echono said Zamfara is rich in resources, and expressed the need to harness the potential of the state for its educational development.

