Today’s Headlines: Joshua Knocks Out Helenius In Heavyweight Bout, Don’t Despair—Obi To Youths

Anthony Joshua Knocks Out Helenius In Heavyweight Bout

Former world champion Anthony Joshua needed seven rounds to stop stand-in opponent Robert Helenius in the seventh round of their heavyweight bout on Saturday.

Helenius was only drafted in after fighting in Finland last weekend when Dillian Whyte was ruled out of what would have been an all-British clash following “adverse analytical findings” in a doping test.

The 39-year-old Helenius, who entered the ring with 32 wins and four defeats from his 36 professional bouts, was knocked out in the first round by Deontay Wilder in October.

He avoided a repeat of that embarrassing reverse on Saturday although, with Joshua making a cautious start, boos rang out from a capacity crowd at London’s O2 Arena during the third round.

Don’t Despair—Obi Urges Nigerian Youths

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has urged Nigerian youths to remain positive and hopeful for the coming of a New Nigeria, which, he said, will be anchored on youth development and productivity.

Obi made this call in his message to mark World Youth Day, WYD, on Saturday.

He explained that the current confusion in the polity as well as the economic turmoil in Nigeria should not discourage but rather motivate our youths to remain committed and resolute in the struggle for a new and better Nigeria.

He said, “Unless we remain committed to the struggle for a better nation, we will not be able to achieve the New Nigeria of our dreams.

“We must remain resilient and persevere against every hardship and obstacle on our journey to a new nation.”

Niger: Junta Finally Grants Bazoum Access To His Doctor

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum who has been detained since being ousted by members of his guard last month was seen by his doctor Saturday, his entourage said, amid mounting concern.

The president “had a visit by his doctor today”, a member of his entourage told AFP, adding the physician had also brought food for Bazoum, his wife and son who are being held with him.

“He’s fine, given the situation,” the source added.

Fears have been mounting over the health and detention conditions of democratically elected Bazoum, his wife and 20-year-old son since the military seized power and took them captive on July 26.

International Youth Day: Seyi Tinubu’s Noella foundation announces 10,000 jobs for youths

The co-founder of Nuella Foundation, Seyi Tinubu, has expressed commitment to creating 10,000 jobs for young Nigerians in commemoration of the 2023 International Youth Day.

Speaking on this year’s edition which is themed, “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World”, Tinubu said his commitment holds the promise of transforming not just individual lives, but entire communities and industries, aligning perfectly with the theme’s call for innovation and positive impact.

In a statement by the foundation on Saturday, Tinubu announced plans to create the jobs in the next few months.

