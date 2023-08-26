Today’s Headlines: First Lady Encourages Amusan Despite World Athletics Championship Loss; Tinubu Plans Salary Review For Judicial Officers

‘Well Done’ – Mrs Tinubu Encourages Amusan Despite World Athletics Championship Loss

Source: Punch paper

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has congratulated World Hurdles record holder, Tobi Amusan after relinquishing her World Championship title to Jamaican Danielle Williams ( 12.43s).

The first lady wrote, “Well done our beloved Tobi. We are proud of you. Return home to refresh yourself for the victory that awaits you.”

A loss in the final for Amusan who looked out of form after a turbulent preparation period means that as it stands, Team Nigeria is yet to record a medal on Day 6 of the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Tinubu Plans Salary Review For Judicial Officers

Source: Punch paper

President Bola Tinubu has promised that his administration will conclude a thorough review of the remuneration templates of judicial officers in the country, a statement by the State House indicated on Friday.

Receiving the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association led by Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), the President said the battle against corruption necessitated a comprehensive review of the salaries and allowances of judicial officers.

He added that the issue was well known to him given his landmark success in reforming justice administration in Lagos State.

“We must deal with the review of remuneration if we truly want to fight corruption in the judiciary. We will look at the cost as well as the consequences,” President Tinubu said in response to a request by the NBA president.

Tinubu equally acknowledged the importance of addressing the current vacancies at the Supreme Court, affirming that they represented obligations that must be fulfilled based on recommendations put forth by the National Judicial Council.

Niger coup leader rallies Burkina Faso, Mali against ECOWAS

Source: The Nation

The head of the junta in Niger Republic, Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, yesterday signed two decrees authorizing Burkina Faso and Mali to intervene militarily on Nigeriene territory should the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) make good its threat to move in troops to restore democracy.

It also expelled the ambassadors of Nigeria, Germany and France and told them to leave Niamey within 48 hours.

ECOWAS warned the junta yesterday that it was not too late for the puschists to reconsider their action.

It declared that contrary to insinuations in some quarters, its own planned restoration of democracy in Niamey is not at the prompting of foreign powers.

Murtala Mohammed backed coup against Gowon for appointing Igbo man NNPC GM — Clark

Source: Vanguard paper

Former Federal Commissioner for Information and South South leader, Chief Edwin Clark has said that one of the reasons the Government of former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon was overthrown was the appointment of of Engr. Odoh, a Kalabari man from Rivers State as the General Manager of Nigerian National Oil Corporation (NNOC), which became Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

Clark who noted this in his 688 page Brutally Frank, his autobiography, said that late former Head of State and Federal Commissioner for Communications in Gowon’s government and some others were not happy with the appointment of Odoh, whom they saw as a Igbo man and therefore a security risk to the country. He said that when Gowon announced Engr. Odoh as the new General Manager which was accepted by a majority of Council members, the then Brig. Gen. Muhammed immediately took his case and swagger stick and walked out without saying a word.

Governor Bello Has Not Conceded NWC’s Positions – Kogi APC

Source: Leadership

The Kogi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the purported compromise being circulated by enemies of the party in the state to the effect that Governor Yahaya Bello has been told to produce the zonal organizing secretary and concede the deputy national publicity secretary is false.

State chairman of the party, Hon. Abdullahi Bello while speaking with newsmen in Lokoja yesterday advised social media users to desist from spreading falsehood and stop sharing reports that are capable of misleading and misinforming the general public.

He said; “We know the people behind such misinformation and falsehood but we remain committed to the position of the national chairman of the party and we know all of us will ensure that the constitution of the party is protected and preserved.

“Nothing was discussed about concessions because it would be a violation of the constitution of our party and due process for which our party is known.

