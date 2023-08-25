Today’s Headlines: Falcons bonus: Reps demand payment slips from NFF, Pay primary school teachers promptly, NUT tells FG.

Falcons bonus: Reps demand payment slips from NFF.

According to Punch news, Blessing Onu, the Chairperson of the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on the financial dispute between the Falcons and the Nigeria Football Federation, has ordered the football body to produce payment slips for players and officials of the women’s national team at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

She made this known in Abuja on Thursday while quizzing the NFF president Ibrahim Gusau, who appeared before the committee.

Onu said documents of how the Falcons were funded at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, the breakdown of match bonuses and the payment slips for 23 players and the coaching crew be provided by the NFF before August 30.

Responding, Gusau said no funding was released for participation, adding that at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, $960,000 was given to all 32 countries that qualified.

According to him, the preparation money provided by FIFA is to be used by these countries to prepare the teams for the World Cup.

“We can’t use this money to pay outstanding allowances for the 2019 Women’s World Cup,” he said.

Pay primary school teachers promptly, NUT tells FG.

According to Punch news, The Nigeria Union of Teachers has told the Federal Government to prioritise prompt payment of primary school teachers’ salaries.

Speaking on Thursday with The PUNCH in an interview, Secretary-General, NUT, Dr Mike Ike-Ene, explained that the new Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, must overhaul the sector from scratch, adding that the pry schools in the country must first be taken care of.

He said, “The minister must start with basic education and he is supposed to pronounce education as a disaster. If there are no well-trained teachers, we will just be in the same spot. It baffles me when you see pry school teachers who are old and suffering in various Local Government Areas in the country. The Minister of Education should fight very hard by collaborating with stakeholders to make sure that prompt salary payment of pry school teachers is made first-line charge that is the only time we can be sure there will be progress. You can’t be paying teachers peanuts.”

Ike-Ene also called for the establishment and more focus on technical and vocational institutions, saying that white-collar jobs were nowhere to be found.

“There should be a serious focus on MDGs that concerns education which is the technical and vocational education. Let’s move away from reading, writing, arithmetic. Nigeria should dete from this issue of an individual having 20 certificates that can’t help this nation. They should open up vocational and technical institutions. If they want to bring this kind of policy, they should train those who will help our children to learn these skills, including agricultural skills.

Falling slabs trapped us while fleeing Abuja collapsed building – Victims.

According to Punch news, A two-storey building located at Lagos Crescent in the Garki 2 area of Abuja collapsed on Wednesday night, killing two and leaving 35 others injured.

The collapse, according to eyewitnesses and victims’ accounts, occurred at about 11pm, following a heavy downpour that began at about 10pm.

Recall that the Federal Emergency Agency said the 35 victims rescued alive had been taken to hospitals across the Federal Capital Territory, including the National Hospital, Abuja, and the Asokoro, Nyanya, and Garki District Hospitals, among others.

Our correspondent visited the Trauma Centre of the National Hospital to speak with some of the victims that were receiving treatment at the hospital.

One of the victims, Rabiu Abubakar, who lives on the first floor of the building, said, “When the rain started, they (PHCN) took power, and I went to the bathroom to ease myself. When I came out, I saw the tiles cracking. I immediately alerted my other colleagues. Before we could run downstairs and out of the building, the whole thing had collapsed.

Zimbabwe arrests election monitors as opposition lashes ‘flawed’ poll.

According to Punch news, Zimbabwe Police on Thursday said they had arrested 41 local monitors of the country’s elections as the opposition cried foul over irregularities in a poll forced by delays to stretch into an unprecedented second day.

Monitors from Zimbabwean pro-democracy and pressure groups were arrested in multiple raids on Wednesday night and their computers and mobile phones were seized, police said.

“The equipment was being used to unlawfully tabulate election voting statistics and results from polling stations,” police said, describing the activity as “subversive and criminal”.

Less than a quarter of polling stations in Harare — an opposition stronghold — opened on time on Wednesday, electoral authorities said, blaming delays in printing ballot papers.

Photo Credit: Google.

Babanee419 (

)