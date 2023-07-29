Today’s Headlines: Dembele set to leave Barcelona for PSG, Mason Greenwood’s return to Man Utd squad

Transfer: Dembele set to leave Barcelona for PSG.

According to Daily Post, Paris Saint-Germain is set to sign Barcelona winger, Ousmane Dembele, ESPN reports.

The French club have been interested in the 26-year-old for a long time and are now ready to activate his €50 million release clause.

It is also believed that Dembele has already agreed on a five-year contract at PSG.

Dembele’s €50 million release clause in his Barca contract is valid until July 31, after which it goes up to €100m.

The France international also has an extension offer from Barca on the table but PSG is confident that the player is more attracted by their project.

EPL: Mason Greenwood’s return to Man Utd squad approved.

According to Daily Post, Mason Greenwood could still play for Manchester United, after it emerged that the club’s most prominent sponsor, Adidas, is considering approving plans for him to return to the squad.

Greenwood has not featured for the Red Devils since January 2022, after being charged with rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.

The charges were dropped in February, but the 21-year-old remains under suspension by United, who are conducting an internal investigation.

Greenwood was recently pictured in private training sessions with manager Erik ten Hag who is thought to have spoken to the player on several occasions.

According to The Sun, United has discussed the possibility of Greenwood’s return with shirt sponsor Adidas, with those conversations described as “positive”.

Give suspended Rector fair hearing – CDHR to Osun govt.

According to Daily Post, The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR, Osun State chapter has called on the state government to give the suspended Rector of the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo a fair hearing and chance to defend himself of allegations levelled against him.

CDHR also asked the government to pause its actions and set up relevant committees to investigate the allegations against the ousted Rector.

DAILY POST recalls that Dr Odetayo was suspended by the Osun State Government on Monday, July 24, 2023, over allegations of corruption and abuse of office, among others.

The state government had immediately, appointed Alabi Kehinde Adeyemi as an Acting Rector.

But the government’s decision did not seat well with the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, OsunPoly, who called for a congress the next day Tuesday, July 25, 2023 and suspended all academic activities in protest.

Osun CDHR in a letter by its Chairman, Emmanuel Olowu called the attention of the Ministry of Education to the implications of the action of both the Osun State Government and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic ASUP in Iree, following the suspension and appointment of a new Rector for the institution.

