Today’s Headlines: Boniface completes €20m Leverkusen move, Ajibade, Ayinde set to return.

Boniface completes €20m Leverkusen move.

According to Punch news, Victor Boniface’s dream move to Bayer Leverkusen is now a reality as the Nigerian striker signed a five-year contract after successfully completing his medicals on Saturday, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

The talented 22-year-old striker reportedly reached a personal agreement with Leverkusen last week, displaying his unwavering eagerness to make a move to the prestigious German club.

The deal is believed to be worth in excess of €20m plus add-ons.

Boniface’s exceptional performances on the field have not gone unnoticed, particularly after his remarkable display against Xabi Alonso’s team in the UEFA Europa League.

The former Liverpool player showered praise upon the Nigerian’s skills, labeling him as a terrific player and a serious threat to opposition defenses.

With the medical tests successfully completed at the Bay Arena, the pieces immediately fell into place for the transfer to be finalizedand Leverkusen have now secured the promising attacker adding to their offensive firepower.

Boniface’s arrival will bring substantial depth and quality to Leverkusen’s attacking line-up, providing them with a dynamic and talented young striker for the seasons to come.

Ajibade, Ayinde set to return.

According to Punch news, The Super Falcons will be able to call on the services of key players Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimatu Ayinde for their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup group B game against co-hosts Australia next Thursday.

The 11-time African champions secured a draw in their opening game against Olympic champions Canada at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium which Ajibade and Ayinde missed through suspension.

The duo were shown straight red cards at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco during the semi-final against Morocco, which ended in a 5-4 loss on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of 90 minutes.

Ayinde was the first to get marching orders in the 48th minute followed by Ajibade’s expulsion, 26 minutes into the second half.

Both players had only served a game ban before the World Cup, missing the third-place game against Zambia in the WAFCON and have now missed the second on Friday.

They will be both available for Randy Waldrum’s selection when Nigeria face Australia for their second Group B match on July 27.

Ajibade has said that the team are now focused on getting maximum points in their remaining group stage matches.

Pharmacists, patients lament hike in drug prices.

According to Punch news, Pharmacists and patients have lamented the increase in prices of drugs, saying the increase was up to 100 per cent.

The pharmacists said the increase was a result of inflation, erratic foreign exchange rate and the increase in the prices of petrol.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer, HubPharm Africa, Sesan Kareem, said, “The purchasing power of people has drifted because of so many factors and unfortunately, the cost of drugs has increased significantly. Some drugs have increased by about 100 per cent. It is now the survival of the fittest, the rich and the poor are complaining, it is a tough time for many people.

“Almost all the drugs have increased by about 50 to 100 per cent. The drugs for diabetes, hypertension and the rest have significantly increased.”

A survey conducted by the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria also showed that the prices of most medicines had increased by 30 per cent or more in the last two months.

Enemies afraid of Nigeria’s potential, says CDS.

According to Punch news, The Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, has called on Nigerians to remain united to tackle the challenges facing the country.

Musa added that the nation was going through a lot at the moment, stressing that only citizens’ unity could make the country prosperous.

The CDS spoke at the graduation of beneficiaries of the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association skill acquisition centre on Saturday in Abuja.

He also urged citizens to be proud of the country, vowing that the military would overcome adversaries working against the country’s progress.

Musa said, “The country is going through a lot. Let us come together to make the country greater and overcome. Also, we must be proud of our country, no matter the challenges.

