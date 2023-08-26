Today’s Headlines: Balogun eager for Super Eagles action; Bandits reportedly invade Zamfara village

Balogun eager for Super Eagles action

Leon Balogun is keen on a return to international football with Nigeria.

The 35-year-old missed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with injury with the Super Eagles exiting the competition in the last-16.

Balogun has barely featured for the West Africans in the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON due to injury.

The experienced centre-back was released by Sky Bet Championship club, Queens Park Rangers in June.

Balogun, however, made a surprise return to Scottish Premiership giants, Rangers last month.

Having enjoyed regular football since his arrival at the Ibrox Stadium, Balogun has expressed his desire to play for the Super Eagles again.

“That’s perfect, I’m hoping to make the next squad. I have been out for quite some time and definitely, it would be something nice,”he told Rangers TV.

Obviously, I’m looking forward to being called up. As much as it can be chaotic, I missed international football with Nigeria, and a lot of faces I haven’t seen for a long time.”

Bandits reportedly invade Zamfara village, abduct women, children, killing, injuring scores

An indigene and resident of Gidan Damo village, Musa Mohammed has revealed that gunmen who unleashed terror on the community on Wednesday night, abducted four women and four children, killing four other persons and injuring scores of villagers.

Mohammed, in a phone interview with DAILY POST, said everyone tried to escape to safety not knowing the fate of the next person but it was eventually discovered that seven persons were shot and four died on the spot.

“The villagers were running without any direction to the bush for the safety of their lives and so nobody cared to wait and monitor what happened”, he added.

Mohammed said the bandits were moving from house to house to pick out their victims and it was later found that four women and their four children were matched into the forest.

“We just finished Magrib prayers after seven o’clock on Wednesday night when we heard several gunshots as the terrorists invaded the community.

All efforts to get the comments of the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Yazeed Abdulahi proved unsuccessful as he was not picking up his calls.

Police arrest one suspect over retired Benue judge’s murder

The Benue State Police Command has arrested one person in connection with the murder of a retired judge, Justice Margaret Igbetar.

The PUNCH had reported how the decomposing body of the retired president of the Benue Customary Court of Appeal was found on Thursday at her residence.

In a statement issued by the state command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Makurdi on Saturday, the police explained that one Aondohemba Joseph had been arrested.

The statement read in parts, “On 24/8/2023 at about 1530hrs information was received at ‘E’ Police Division Makurdi, that Justice Margaret Mary Igbetar (retd.) could not respond to calls and was nowhere to be found. Detectives were immediately deployed for investigation.

“A search conducted within her house at Wantor Kwange Street, Gboko Road, Makurdi led to the discovery of her dead body in a pool of blood inside her kitchen. It was also observed that she had deep cuts on her back.

Further investigation led to the arrest of one Aondohemba Joseph and recovery of exhibits for detailed investigation.”

The PPRO conveyed the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP. Bartholomew Onyeka’s condolence message to the family as he condemned the dastardly act.

Nigerian Army Confirms Gunmen Attack On Military Vehicle In Benin City, Killing Of Driver

The Nigerian Army has said that it aligns with other security agencies to track down an armed gang who attacked a military Hilux vehicle in Benin City, Edo State on Wednesday.

The Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Yemi Sokoya in a statement gave details of the incident.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to a series of inaccurate narratives in the media space in respect to the attack on a military Hilux vehicle at Akpakpava road in Benin City Edo State by some armed gunmen on Wednesday 23 August 2023,” the statement read.

According to him, contrary to speculations, a clerk from the 4 Brigade finance office and a driver went to town to fix the office printer and also stopped at a bank to process and collect a bank statement.

Furthermore, it said the armed gang in a red Toyota Camry car who must have trailed and noticed that the soldiers were not armed, opened fire on the vehicle. At a traffic light junction probably thinking the soldiers were carrying the money; but when they discovered the vehicle was empty, they zoomed off.

Akabest (

)