Today’s Headlines: Arsenal vs Man City: We know what to do to win — Arteta, US suspends aid to Niger until democracy, Bazoum reinstated.

Arsenal vs Man City: We know what to do to win — Arteta

According to Vanguard news, Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta has said his side are aware of what to do to get a win in Sunday’s Community Shield clash.

The Gunners will be squaring off against the league champions with memories of how they capitulated to the Citizens on the table last season still fresh.

However, Arteta, full of plaudits for the City side, fancied his team’s chances against the Citizens.

The Spaniard said his team are aware of exactly what to do for victory on Sunday in Wembley.

“We’re very excited to play a final and have the opportunity to win a trophy against a team that is the team to beat. They were the best team in Europe last season, and we know what the standards and are how we need to win the game, but we’re very excited.

US suspends aid to Niger until democracy, Bazoum reinstated.

According to Vanguard news, The United States has announced to halt some of its aid programmes to Niger, following the overthrow of the country’s elected president Mohamed Bazoum by the military council.

The suspension of aid programmes to the West African nation was announced by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Friday, according to RFI.

“The US government is pausing certain foreign assistance programmes benefiting the government of Niger,” Blinken said in a statement.

However, “life-saving humanitarian and food assistance will continue” and the US would still carry out diplomatic and security operations to protect its personnel in the country, he said.

France suspended all development aid to Niger last weekend following the coup that put Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani as the leader of the junta.

Also, the European Union and several other countries have also put their support on hold.

“The provision of US assistance to the government of Niger depends on democratic governance and respect for constitutional order,” Blinken said.

I aspire to work with govt, youths for prosperous Nigeria – Bosun Tijani

According to Vanguard news, Co-founder of the CcHub, Dr Bosun Tijani, who was screened by the Senate on Saturday as one of the ministerial nominees submitted by President Bola Tinubu, has said his desire is to contribute his quota in achieving a prosperous Nigeria.

Tijani, who was knocked by Nigerians for tweeting against Tinubu years back, apologised and said he looked forward to working with the government stakeholders and passionate youths, in actualising Nigerian economy that has prosperity and peace.

The digital expert made this known on Saturday in a series of posts on X social media, formerly known as Twitter.

He said as he also thanked the President, the Senate and Nigerians as a whole for understanding and forgiving him over his past tweets. Tijani posted, “After an eventful few days, I want to again express my gratitude to His Excellency, @officialABAT GCFR for seeing it fit to nominate me as a Minister of the Federal Republic.

“I particularly want to thank the distinguished members of the @NGRSenate for their engagement today and especially for their understanding of the circumstances around my previous comments.

EPL: I’II compete for No. 1 spot – Chelsea new signing Sanchez warns Kepa.

According to Punch news, Chelsea new signing, Robert Sanchez, has fired a stern warning to club’s No. 1 goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalag, over a starting berth between the sticks for the Blues.

Sanchez who joined the Stamford Bridge side from Brighton is expected to provide competition for Kepa.

Speaking to Chelsea’s official website, Sanchez insisted that he wants to compete for the club’s No. 1 spot.

He said, “I want to contribute and help the club win trophies. I know it will be a big challenge but I am ready for it.

