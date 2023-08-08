Today’s Headlines: Anthony Joshua to face Robert Helenius as Whyte’s replacement, Enforcement alone can’t gat rid of corruption in Nigeria – ICPC Chair

Anthony Joshua to face Robert Helenius as Whyte’s replacement.

According to Vanguard news, Anthony Joshua will face Robert Helenius after his fight against British boxer Dylian Whyte was canceled.

Joshua was due to face Whyte on August 12 at the 02 Arena, but the fight was called off after Whyte tested positive for a banned substance.

Matchroom released a statement about the issue on its official Twitter account.

“Today, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Matchroom, the Association of Boxing Commissions, and the British Boxing Board of Control that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol.

“In light of this news, the fight will be canceled, and a full investigation will be conducted. Further information on the event will follow.”

Speaking with Sky Sports, Joshua stated that he’s ready for the fight against 39-year-old Helenius.

“This wasn’t in the script, i respect Helenius and may I say, I respect any male or female who steps into the ring. I am laser focused on the win.

Enforcement alone can’t get rid of corruption in Nigeria – ICPC Chair

According to Vanguard news, The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye says enforcement alone cannot get rid of corruption in Nigeria.

Owasanoye said eradicating corruption would require attitudinal change and the promotion of core societal values.

The chairman, represented by Mr Hassan Mohammed, the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner in Kaduna State, said this on Tuesday in Kaduna during a sensitisation workshop on the National Ethics and Integrity Policy (NEIP).

He said that citizens must respect the laws of the land, keep their words, do their duties with diligence, respect and value other human beings.

“The citizens must not get involved in stealing from the government, cheating others or any form of deception,” he added.

The ICPC chairman, however, said that the reality of the situation in Nigeria “is that many people are far from the

ideal”, as such it would require intentional efforts to turn things around.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Colombia edge Jamaica to set up England quarter-final.

According to Vanguard news, Nelson Abadia said his Colombia team were “playing for all the Americas” after a 1-0 win over Jamaica on Tuesday set up a Women’s World Cup quarter-final clash with European champions England.

Colombia failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup but topped their group in Australia — stunning Germany along the way — and are now into the last eight for the first time.

In front of a raucous crowd in Melbourne, the 25th-ranked South Americans ground down a resolute and physical Jamaica side who had not conceded a goal all tournament.

Colombia’s intense, attacking ethos under Abadia finally paid dividends in the 51st minute when captain Catalina Usme got the breakthrough with a composed finish inside the box to unlock a previously impenetrable defence.

It set a cagey game alight and sent the pumping pro-Colombian crowd into deafening delirium.

Creation of 33 LCDAs; Secrecy in publishing lists needless, lawyer tells Ondo govt.

According to Vanguard news, An Akure based lawyer, Femi Emmanuel Emodamori, has kicked against the secrecy by the Ondo state government in publishing the list of the proposed 33 LCDAs and their headquarters.

Emodamori, said that the furore over the new LCDAs because of the secrecy was needless.

In a letter to the state Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Charles Titiloye, made available to vanguard in Akure, the lawyer, accused him of being the arthur and finisher of the needless confusion over the new councils.

He expressed shock that ” the State appears more interested in the proliferation of local councils (with the attendant astronomical costs), at a time when we are advocating for the reduction in the cost of governance.

“Admittedly, political jobbers may benefit from the jobs and palliatives incidental to this development.

