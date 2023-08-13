Today’s Headlines: Anthony Joshua overcomes jeers with brutal knockout of Helenius, Arsenal launch Premier League title bid, Newcastle hit Villa for five.

Anthony Joshua overcomes jeers with brutal knockout of Helenius.

According to Vanguard news, Former world champion Anthony Joshua needed seven rounds to stop stand-in opponent Robert Helenius in the seventh round of their heavyweight bout on Saturday.

Joshua, 33, looked ponderous in the early stages and the British boxer was jeered by his London home crowd. But he finished the fight with a thunderous knockout of Finland’s Helenius at the O2 Arena.

Victory kept Joshua on course for a bout with fellow former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

“People need to leave me alone, this is my time in the ring,” Joshua told DAZN.

“Let me keep doing what I want to do. Helenius, I told him to come again. I think he can cause people a lot of problems.”

As for a bout with Wilder, twice world champion Joshua joked: “My back’s gone, is there a doctor in here? I want to carry this heavyweight division to the top!”

Helenius was only drafted in after fighting in Finland last weekend when Dillian Whyte was ruled out of what would have been an all-British clash following “adverse analytical findings” in a doping test.

The 39-year-old Helenius, who entered the ring with 32 wins and four defeats from his 36 professional bouts, was knocked out in the first round by Wilder in October.

He avoided a repeat of that embarrassing reverse on Saturday although, with Joshua making a cautious start, boos rang out from a capacity crowd during the third round.

Joshua, however, landed with a left hook and then hit Helenius with a right to the face later in the round.

Arsenal launch Premier League title bid, Newcastle hit Villa for five.

According to Punch news, Arsenal began their Premier League title challenge by beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 on Saturday as Alexander Isak scored twice in Newcastle’s 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa.

After finishing second to Manchester City last season, Arsenal have splashed over £200 million ($254 million) on new signings to try and claim their first title in 20 years.

Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber all made their debuts at the Emirates and Arsenal should have had a far more convincing scoreline to show for their performance.

Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring after some sublime skill by Gabriel Martinelli opened up the Forest defence.

Bukayo Saka then curled into the top corner from outside the area, but the Gunners were guilty of not killing the game off.

Forest had barely threatened until the introduction of Anthony Elanga and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Former Manchester United winger Elanga marked his debut with a fine run and cross for Awoniyi to score in his fifth consecutive Premier League game eight minutes from time.

Imo guber race: Uche Nwosu backs Uzodinma, rule out recontesting for the seat.

According to The Guardian, A chieftain of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC), Mr Uche Nwosu has thrown his weights behind the second term aspiration of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state.

Speaking to reporters in Abuja , he maintained that his support for Uzodinma was in tandem with the dictates of the party.

Nwosu who paid a solidarity visit to the newly installed national chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the party national secretariat in Abuja also ruled out the possibility of him aspiring for the governorship of Imo state for now.

“I am a committed member of the party in Imo state and would always work for the progress of the party,” he said.

“I am not running for the seat for now. Hope Uzodinma is the candidate of the party. We can’t have two candidates of APC in Imo state.”

Nwosu who aspired for the governorship of Imo state on the platform of the opposition Action Alliance (AA) expressed optimism that Ganduje would reposition the party.

On the Coup in neighbouring Niger republic, he said the act is not only a condemnable act but unacceptable as it would negatively affect the socioeconomic development of the country.

Jungle Justice: How Kwara Graduate Died Over Bike Fare.

According to Daily Trust, Moshood Mayowa Sulyman, a 32-year-old graduate, who initially took to farming before he found himself in the shawarma business, was killed in a controversial circumstance penultimate Sunday in Kwara State. Daily Trust on Sunday writes on what led to the jungle justice that led to his death.

July 30, 2023 was a sad day in the household of the Sulymans following the death of one of their sons, Moshood Mayowa in controversial circumstances.

The family was yet to recover from the incident more than one week after Daily Trust on Sunday visited their residence located at Ogunshola Street, off Asa Dam Road, Ilọrin West Local Government Area of the state.

His bereaved mother was still under medication from the shock of the development to allow her to get some rest and sleep.

The household and sympathisers devastated by the tragic occurrence were still discussing the situation.

Moshood’s journey to the land of no return started after an ill fated trip from one of their restaurants at Unity Road, Ilọrin to another franchise at Fate to deliver gas for the preparation of their business on Monday.

He has since been buried according to Islamic injunction at the Muslim cemetery, Osere, amidst tears.

