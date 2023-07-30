Today’s Headlines: Abiodun out of Ireland clash, Man Utd agree deal to sign Hojlund.

Abiodun out of Ireland clash.

According to Punch news, As the Super Falcons face the already eliminated Republic of Ireland on Monday, teenage midfielder, Deborah Abiodun, will be missing in the line-up.

The 19-year-old is the first player to be given a red card at the ongoing Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zaealand after she was sent off in the Falcons opener against Canada and thus suspended from two matches. She was not fielded in Nigeria’s 3-2 defeat of Australia last Thursday.

Striker Asisat Oshoala, Blessing Demehin and Michelle Alozie are also on the caution list and risk missing the next match if they get booked in Monday’s game.

Two players of the Irish team are also on the list of those booked — Denise Osullivan and Katie McCabe.

For the potentially explosive Australia versus Canada match, also on Monday, both teams have players on caution list.

Man Utd agree deal to sign Hojlund — Reports

According to Punch news, Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal worth an initial £64 million to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The Denmark international is the third major arrival at Old Trafford during the summer transfer window after the signings of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

United are understood to have agreed a fee of £64 million ($82 million) for Hojlund, with a further £8 million in add-ons.

The 20-year-old is reported to have agreed terms on a five-year deal with the option of a further season.

United manager Erik ten Hag is keen to boost his striking options after a season in which his side lacked a cutting edge.

The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League but scored just 58 goals – 36 fewer than champions Manchester City.

I sold my phone to record first song — Sota

According to Punch news, A singer, Chukwudi Otubelu, aka Sota, has recalled how he sold his phone in the early stage of his career to pay for studio time. In a statement sent to Sunday scoop, Sota said, “My journey into the music industry was not an easy one. I had to sell my phone to pay for studio time to record my first song. I was just 13 years old then. However, I have been creating and releasing music independently since then.”

Speaking on how he handles criticism, the music artiste said, “Music is art, and art does not need validation. Negative criticism is just someone’s opinion, and it does not define who I am as an artiste. I create music that reflects my personal experiences and emotions.”

Ogun border communities lament abandoned roads, frequent accidents.

According to Punch news, For many residents of communities such as Alagbole, Akute, Lambe, Giwa, Agbado and Oke-Aro, in Ogun State, bad road is one challenge they have had to contend with for years, despite the successive governments in the state. The hardship it has foisted on them is easily imagined.

However, one thing central to these communities is that they border Lagos State.

Sunday PUNCH gathered that the Ogun State Government had in 2013 commenced the construction of the road linking the Ogun-Lagos border communities in the Ifo Local Government Area, from Ojodu to Oke-Aro.

To this end, many properties were demolished to pave the way for the dualisation of the road despite resistance from several property owners.

In spite of former Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s lofty promise to complete the road in 24 months, after a decade, the road project has been abandoned leading to a series of road accidents and loss of lives.

When our correspondent visited Alagbole and Lambe communities during the week, it was observed that the road remained in bad shape as only one lane of it was being used by motorists, while the abandoned lane had been filled with deposits of mud.

Photo Credit: Google.

