Today’s Headlines: 2023 WWC: Remi Tinubu Gifts Super Falcons Players $10K Each; Osun APC, Adeleke Govt Trade Words Over Subsidy Palliatives

Remi Tinubu Grants Super Falcons Players $10,000 Each

Nigeria’s initial lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has presented a reward of $10,000 to each member of the Super Falcons team for their outstanding performance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons exhibited an impressive display in the tournament, reaching the Round of 16 before exiting after a penalty shootout against England’s Three Lionesses.

Tinubu, in a gathering held in Abuja this week, lauded the players for their “unyielding determination and resolute fortitude.”

Defender Osinachi Ohale expressed admiration for Tinubu’s benevolence.

“We appreciate this unexpected act of kindness because, over the years, despite winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) multiple times, we can’t recall receiving such an honor or reward,” remarked the seasoned center-back Ohale, in an interview with BBC Sport Africa.

Osun APC and Adeleke Govt Engage in Verbal Exchange Over FG Subsidy Palliatives

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to announce the distribution of federal government palliatives intended for the state’s residents.

According to a report from Daily Post, the party alleged that these federal government palliatives have been present in the state for the last 12 days.

In a statement issued by the State Chairman of the APC, Tajudeen Lawal, in Osogbo on Thursday, the party stated that it has reliable information that the Osun State Government received five trailer loads of rice and other items from the administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. These donations were intended to be distributed to the people of Osun State as part of their share of the palliatives.

We’ll Invade Niger If Diplomacy Fails – ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced in Accra, Ghana, that it stands prepared to intervene in Niger Republic through military means if all diplomatic efforts to reverse the recent coup in the country prove ineffective.

Additionally, the German government declared its support for the European Union’s sanctions against the military junta in Niger.

As reported by Vanguard paper, during ECOWAS’ second extraordinary summit of Heads of State and Government held in Abuja last week, the regional organization activated its standing force as a potential response if the Niger junta does not reinstate the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum.

Defense chiefs from member states convened in Accra to discuss the course of action regarding Niger and to outline the details of the standby force. The discussions, which began yesterday, are set to continue today.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, stated, “In the event that all else fails, the brave West African forces stand ready to fulfill their duty. Through all available means, we are committed to restoring constitutional order in the country.”

No Instant Solutions to Nigeria’s Problems, Says Tinubu on Subsidy Removal

President Bola Tinubu was straightforward in his message, stating that there are no quick fixes to the complex challenges currently faced by Nigeria. He reiterated his call for Nigerians to endure the difficulties arising from the removal of petroleum subsidy, while assuring them that a better future awaits.

As reported by Vanguard paper, President Tinubu made these remarks in Abuja during the launch of “Brutally Frank,” a 688-page autobiography of former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

Tinubu likened the solution to Nigeria’s problems to something more gradual than instant coffee, emphasizing that the current trials are comparable to the pain of childbirth, which ultimately leads to celebration.

