Today’s Headline: I want to fight with Fury, Wilder — Anthony Joshua, Abia ADC Suspends Its Governorship Candidate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I want to fight with Fury, Wilder — Joshua

Photo credit: Punch paper

British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua says he will like to fight with both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder before the end of 2023.

The former two-time unified heavyweight champion is in the rebuilding phase of his career, after losing three out of his last five fights, including two to Oleksandr Usyk. The boxer is also considering a training camp move to the United States for a change of scenery.

His promoter, Eddie Hearn is planning a ring return for Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) with a date of April 1. The likely opponent is durable contender Jermaine Franklin.

“It won’t be hard to find an opponent to fight me,” Joshua told IFL TV.

Should Joshua get through his return fight, he wants to jump straight to the top of the division once again with a big fight.

“(Fury) or (Deontay) Wilder in 2023. Both of them will be a good night and a hard night’s work. But yeah, 2023 is (Fury or Wilder – or potentially both.”

Joshua has long been in discussions to face Wilder and Fury throughout the years.

Photo credit:Goggle

Abia ADC suspends its governorahip candidate

Photo credit:Punch paper

The African Democratic Congress Abia State, late Tuesday, suspended its governorship candidate in the forthcoming election, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, and three other candidates.

This was as the party stated its readiness to endorse a governorship candidate of another political party in the state.

Addressing newsmen after a meeting of the State Working Committee, the Abia ADC chairman, Norman Obinna, disclosed others to include: Abraham Godson, candidate for Abia Central Senatorial District; Iyke Nwoke, the Umuahia Central State Constituency candidate; and one Mr Osita Offor.

Obinna said the Methodist Church cleric, Sunday Onuoha, was suspended for breaching Article 22 of the party’s constitution by being involved in “acts and conducts that have brought the party into hatred, disrepute and public ridicule, as well as engaging in an unauthorised publicity of party dispute (using his radio station) and the fractionalisation and creating of parallel party organs.”

The party, he said, further resolved that it would no longer tolerate the excesses of Onuoha.

The party chieftain said, while Godson was suspended for openly adopting the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, and disparaging the ADC party’s presidential candidate on a state radio station, Nwoke deceived the party when he failed to disclose to the party that he had previously obtained nomination form under the Peoples Democratic Party, and participated in the PDP primaries and failed.

Nwoke was also alleged of engaging in activities that caused disaffection amongst party members when he unlawfully removed ward chairmen of local government areas within his constituency.

Why PDP Will Send APC Packing From Kaduna – Makarfi

Photo credit: Daily Trust

A former governor of Kaduna State and one-time chairman, of the National Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi has boasted that the party will send the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) packing from the state in the forthcoming elections.

Senator Makarfi who averred that the PDP has nothing to offer the people other than poverty and hardship said in order to show the people that he meant business flushing out APC from the State, he decided to remain at home, in the crocodile city, trashing all threats that may work against the PDP before and during the election in the state.

Fielding questions from journalists on preparations for the forthcoming elections and the state of the nation in Kaduna on Tuesday the former governor and lawmaker said: “The PDP is the only party without ethnic and religious sentiment that is well-structured for the people.”

He, however, explained that the business of returning the PDP to power is enormous in the state hence he excused himself from following the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on a campaign tour across the country.

“Politics is local; I have been at home leading the campaign here. If you noticed, hardly do you see me at national rallies because my personal opinion is that the work is at home and one needs to be at home to do the needful.

PDP raises over N747m for campaign in Sokoto

Photo credit:Punch paper

The Peoples Democratic Party, Sokoto State chapter, on Monday night, raised over N747.6 million during the fundraising ceremony organised by the party in the state for its candidates ahead of the general elections.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the governor of Sokoto State, Muhammad Bello, and made available to newsmen in the state.

The statement said more donations were still being expected as high-brow guests depart the International Conference Centre, Kasarawa venue of the fundraising dinner organised by the party.

The trio of Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara gave the Sokoto State PDP N80 million which breakdown indicates the spread of the sum as N50 million, N25 million and N5 million respectively by the donors.

A chieftain of the state party, who is also a philanthropist of note and featured as the chief launcher, Alhaji Mukhtar Maigona donated N50 million while AFDIN Construction Company Limited and Mr Ese Omorode, who were among the co-launchers donated N50 million too.

All donors conformed to the stipulation of the Electoral Act, which pegged the ceiling of donations to political parties’ coffers for individuals and groups at N50 million only.

The fundraising was also done transparently.

INEC to deploy 707,384 presiding officers

Photo credit:Punch paper

presiding officers for the general elections scheduled to commence on February 25.

The commission also said that since electoral education was important, there was a need to infuse it into the National Values Curriculum of primary schools in Nigeria.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, stated these during the public presentation of the Electoral Education Curriculum and Teachers’ Guide for primary schools.

The curriculum which was developed by the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening – Sustaining Electoral Engagement for Democracy project funded by USAID and FCDO and implemented by National Democratic Institute and IFES, was in partnership with the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council, INEC (through the Voter Education Department), National Orientation Agency, Civil Society Action Coalition on Education for All and academia from across the country.

Okoye said, “We believe that electoral education is important in the goals of our nation. Electoral education is a specialized area and that is why we have this curriculum being infused into the National Values Curriculum in our primary schools.

“For instance, for the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, the commission will deploy a total of 707, 384 presiding officers and assistant presiding officers.

“These presiding officers will be drawn from the crop of young men and women doing their National Youth Service Corps, while the assistant presiding officers will be drawn from students from federal tertiary institutions.

Topakins99 (

)