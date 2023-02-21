SPORT

Tobi Amusan Nominated For Laureus World Sports Award

The World Athletics record holder and Athletics wonder, Tobi Amusan has been nominated in the category of World Breakthrough of the Year for the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards.

Her nomination follows her sensational exploits in 2022. The 25-year-old made international headlines after she broke the 100 metres hurdles world record in a time of 12.12 seconds at the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon.

Tobi’s recognition has since gone like a bat out of hell both locally and internationally as she registered outlying success at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where she went away with the gold as well as the Diamond League in Zurich where she defended her crown from 2021.

Tobi was nominated alongside tennis players, Carlos Alcaraz, and Elena Rybakina. Others including the Moroccan national team, who reached the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and ultimately finished fourth American golfer, Scottie Scheffler, and Nathan Chen make up the final nominees.

