Tips On What Potter Must Do Against Fulham If Chelsea Are To Secure All Three Points

After almost two weeks without football, Chelsea are set to return to action when they host Fulham at the Bridge tonight. This would be second leg of the London derby affair, coming about two weeks after the Cottagers stunned the blues by beating them 2-1.

Interestingly, Marco Silva’s team have scored more goals and won more games than Graham Potter’s men’s in the EPL, as they sit on 7th place on the table, three places above the 2017 Champions.

5 Things Potter Must Do Tonight

1) Must Not Underrate Fulham

Despite their horrendous record against Chelsea, Fulham have already beaten the blues this season and would be confident of repeating that feat again. Potter must be wary.

2) Name A Strong Starting XI

It would be very important that Potter names his best available starting XI for this game. 3 points is the most important thing for Chelsea at this point in time and should be top priority.

3) Give Full Debuts To At Least 2 Of His New Signings

It would be very important to give Mykhaylo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez their full debuts tonight. Joao Felix got his in the first leg, but it ended on a sad note after he got himself sent off. This should not deter Potter.

4) Get His Tactics & Set Up Right

It its one thing to name a team and it is another thing to set them up tactically right. Potter must ensure his players understand the job at hand and execute to almost perfection.

5) Get His Substitutions Spot On

For a couple of matches now, Potter’s substitutions have not been great. This has to change if Chelsea are to start seeing out games with a win.

If the Englishman manages to do all these things, then Fulham will stand no chance against Chelsea and 3 points would be easily secured.

