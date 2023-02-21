Timo Werner Does Not Have The Right To Blame Tuchel For Choosing Lukaku Over Him

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea spent £47.5million to get German Forward Timo Werner from Rb Leipzig in 2020. After what seemed like a great season as Chelsea made top 4 despite transfer ban at the end of the 2019/20 season under Frank Lampard, the West London club signed Players to reinforce the team.

Among the reinforcement was Timo Werner, who came in from RB Liepzig. However, the time of the 26-year-old at Stamford Bridge wasn’t as fruitful as anyone wanted.

Timo Werner helped Chelsea to win the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup but, he had to return to Rb Leipzig last summer after suffering from lack of playing time last season under Thomas Tuchel.

Ahead of RB Liepzig’s UEFA Champions League round of 16 game against Manchester City, Timo Werner had come out to claim that Thomas Tuchel didn’t give him a fair treatment by reducing his playing time so that Romelu Lukaku can play.

According to Sun Sport, Timo Werner said: “The biggest problem was he put a striker like Lukaku in front of me in the second season, after I won the Champions League by nearly playing every game in the first squad. That was the toughest moment for me. To get a player, a very good player, in front of me for 120 million euros. Romelu was a big striker and had to play after costing so much and I didn’t feel honoured enough.”

Timo Werner admitted that the arrival of Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea at the beginning of last season spelt doom for him because Thomas Tuchel had to be playing Lukaku because of his hefty price tag.

Timo Werner, in 89 appearances, scored 23 goals and made 21 assists across all competitions for Chelsea in two seasons but, it should have been more than that. During his first season, Timo Werner struggled for form, lost his confidence and many of his goals were ruled out for offside.

This is why Chelsea had to go all out to sign Romelu Lukaku. If Timo Werner didn’t Struggle in his first season, Chelsea won’t need to break the bank to sign Lukaku. It was his failure that led to the arrival of Lukaku.

