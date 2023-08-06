Tim Absence On Sunday Explained As MLB Braces For Likely Punishment For Tim & Ramirez’s Wild Brawl

Jose Ramirez & Tim Anderson start to fight as umpire Malachi Moore gets between them during the sixth inning at Progressive Field on August 05, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

During Saturday night’s game, Chicago’s Tim Anderson and Cleveland’s José Ramírez ignited a brawl that left Major League Baseball authorities evaluating the situation for probable disciplinary measures.

According to a report by Associated Press (AP) on Sunday, August 6, 2023, the intense altercation saw both players throwing punches at second base, with Ramírez delivering a powerful overhand right to the chin of Anderson, who was left dazed by the blow.

As a result of the chaotic scene, both Anderson and Ramírez were promptly ejected from the game, alongside Cleveland manager, Terry Francona, third base coach, Mike Sarbaugh, Emmanuel Clase, and Chicago manager, Pedro Grifol. Grifol clarified that Anderson’s absence from the starting line-up on Sunday was a planned rest day, as the White Sox opted to give some key players, including Andrew Benintendi and Andrew Vaughn, a much-needed break.

Regarding the incident, Grifol remained tight-lipped, refusing to delve into the specifics of the altercations or offer characterizations of Anderson’s actions. He expressed confidence in MLB’s ability to handle the situation appropriately.

The fracas erupted when Ramírez slid head-first into second base and Anderson, positioned atop him, delivered what Ramírez deemed a harsh tag. The Cleveland All-Star felt that Anderson had previously disrespected the game, fuelling the confrontation.

The bench-clearing incident led to several heated flare-ups and a lengthy delay for the umpiring crew to settle the matter. Anderson and Ramírez squared off, resulting in a wild swing from Ramírez that sent Anderson to the ground. With emotions running high, both teams’ benches and bullpens emptied, escalating the situation further. Anderson made unsuccessful attempts to retaliate against Ramírez before eventually being escorted back to the dugout by Chicago first baseman, Vaughn.

[email protected] (

)