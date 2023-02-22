Tijani Samson: Nigerian Midfielder Starts Light Training At Red Bull Salzburg After Layoff Over Injury

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian midfielder, Samson Tijani has started light personal training with at his Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg after being sidelined for 228 days following a career threatening injury.

The 20-year-old midfielder suffered a broken tibia and fibula whilst in action for Red Bull Salzburg in a friendly against Feyenoord Rotterdam, an injury which kept him off the pitch after undergoing surgery.

Returning back to the pitch after several months, delight Samson Tijani took to his official social media to share his immeasurable joy.

“First time on the pitch after 228days, I can only say Alhamdulillah. I cannot wait to start up with the boy’s”

Tijani was part of the Nigeria side to compete in the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations, where they came 4th and qualified for the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

During his team’s opening match against Hungary, Tijani scored a brace as Nigeria U-17 won 4–2.

He will later go on to make his debut with the senior Nigeria national team in a friendly 1-0 loss to Algeria on October 2020.

