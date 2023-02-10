Throwback tweet from Ronaldo claiming he would have more hattrick goals than he had before 30.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Portuguese and Al Nassr captain, Cristiano Ronaldo scored all four goals to help his side, Al Nassr beat Al Wehda 4-0 in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday night at the King Abdulaziz Sport City Stadium.

The 38-year-old Portuguese legendary attacker opener in the 21st minute against Al Wehda on Thursday night, was also his 500th league goal of his prolific career before he swiftly took his total tally to 503.

The 4 goals against Al Wehda on Thursday night moved his total hat-trick tally to 61, having scored 30 hat-tricks before he was 30, and 31 since he was 30.

You will recall that on the 17th of April 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed Twitter that he would have more hattrick goals than he had before 30, by saying he would “unbalance the scale”.

Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted: “30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30. It’s time to unbalance the scale!”

The result leaves Al Nassr top of the Saudi Professional League table, levelled on points with second place Al Shabab with a game at hand for Al Nassr.

