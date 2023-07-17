Three youngsters Chelsea should loan out for the 2023/24 season

Chelsea is currently in risk of accumulating young players, which harms the young players more than it helps the club. The west London club has signed several players under the age of 21 in the last year, and while they are thought to be promising, they are far from ready to contribute to the senior team. What is the strategy for them? Loans. The Blues must loan out some of its young players, and here are three young players who should do so.

1. Faustino Anjorin

The 21-year-old offensive midfielder has previously spent two seasons on loan at Huddersfield Town, and his previous loan at Lokomotiv Moscow was cut short due to an injury. Worryingly, he only appeared in 15 Championship games in two seasons, out of a possible 96.

It should not be overlooked that he is recovering from an injury, but it should also be noted that he had awful loan spells, and the only result of poor loan spells is additional loan spells. No one can hope to make a senior team if they don’t perform well on loan, hence Anjorin requires another loan. As an attacking midfielder, he might be better served in a different position.

2. Cesare Casadei

Casadei shined in the U20 World Cup, and many fans were hoping that his efforts would earn him a spot in the first team. His performance in the U20 World Cup indicates that he would have no shortage of suitors for a loan move. Before everybody goes insane, it should be recalled that the 20-year-old Italian has never played a senior game in his career, and the distinction between senior and U20 football cannot be overstated. Is Casadei gifted? Yes. Is he exceptionally gifted? Probably. Can he now play for the first team? Most likely not.

Is he in need of some game time? Yes. The loan is the obvious next step. Young players require playing time in order to improve.

3. Diego Moreira

Moreira is a forward who joined the club this season from SL Benfica. He is our third loan contender. Chelsea doesn’t have a spot for him in the first team right now, and as a left winger, he won’t even earn fringe minutes.

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to remain with a steady lineup across the board, changing it up as needed. Moreira is unlikely to see the pitch for months, which is bad news for the soon-to-be 19-year-old. They could also play in the academy for a while, but given what the Blues desire, the Portuguese kid would be best served playing senior games as soon as possible.

