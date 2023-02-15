This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Graham Potter and his men locked horns with Dortmund in the first leg of their round of 16 games in the UEFA Champions League. This is the first meeting between both teams. The home team lined up in a 4-5-1 formation while Chelsea started the game in a 4-3-3 formation.

The three worst Chelsea players that made them play a goalless draw are:

1. Loftus-Cheek

The England international footballer was far from his best in tonight’s game. He was sluggish when he had the ball and played without confidence. He could not connect well with Enzo in the middle of the park and allowed Dortmund to win the midfield battles.

2. K. Havertz

Another player with the worst outing tonight is K. Havertz. The German footballer could not make any impact in the game. He lost possession of the ball often and failed to contribute at least one single shot on target. He slowed down Chelsea’s counterattacks as he was clueless about what to do when he had the ball.

3. Reece James.

The left-back defender has been impressive over the years for Chelsea but he was far from his best as he failed to handle Dortmund’s attacking threat on the right wing of the pitch. He was shown a yellow card for a rough challenge to an opponent.

Maxonarts (

)