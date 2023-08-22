Three Underperforming Chelsea Players Pochettino Should Bench To Start Winning Their Games

Mauricio Pochettino’s wait for his first victory as the manager of Chelsea continues, as West Ham secured a 3-1 win in a thrilling London derby. While the performance showcased some promising moments, there were notable underperformances from key players. Here are three players Pochettino should consider benching to turn things around and start winning their games.

Raheem Sterling:

Sterling, once a prolific scorer, struggled to make an impact against West Ham. His inability to capitalize on opportunities and create space for his teammates hampered Chelsea’s attacking momentum. Bench Sterling to allow him to regain his form and confidence, while giving another player the chance to step up.

Gallagher:

Gallagher’s performance in the midfield was lackluster, failing to control the game’s tempo or provide the creative spark needed. His passing accuracy and decision-making were subpar, leading to missed opportunities and turnovers. A stint on the bench could provide him with the opportunity to reset and come back stronger.

Axel Disasi:

Disasi’s defensive display left much to be desired, as he struggled to contain West Ham’s attacking threats. His positioning and marking were questionable, allowing West Ham to exploit defensive gaps. Consider benching Disasi to give another defender the chance to prove their worth and solidify the backline.

In conclusion, Mauricio Pochettino should consider making strategic changes to the lineup by benching underperforming players like Raheem Sterling, Gallagher, and Axel Disasi. This could provide the team with a fresh perspective, invigorated performances, and a better chance to secure their first victory of the season.

