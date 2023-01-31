SPORT

Three Top Managers That Have Been Sacked In Europe Top Five Leagues This January

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 345 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 2022-23 season is now in the second phase after club football activities resumed since the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Managers are sacked regularly every season as clubs make changes to achieve and maintain success.

Lampard admits 'reality' for Everton was avoiding relegation this season

Any manager struggling with results will automatically know that if things don’t turn out well with time, he might be relieved of his duties. That is why most managers put their all into their jobs.

Tottenham abandon a Gattuso chase that never made sense at all

A lot of managers have been sacked since the beginning of the season, but here we are looking at top managers who were relieved of their jobs this January 2023.

1 Frank Lampard

The former Chelsea and England midfielder was the first manager to be sacked in 2023 in the English Premier League after Everton decided to part ways with the former Derby County manager due to a run of 11 defeats in 14 games.

Frank Lampard has to fix Everton's appalling away form but his own record isn't promising

The Toffees struggled under the former Chelsea manager and were lucky not to have been relegated last season. Lampard was replaced with former Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

Is Everton's Frank Lampard a good manager? Teams coached, career record & trophies won | Sporting

2 Gennaro Gattuso

The former AC Milan midfielder and coach is one of the latest casualties in the coaching world after he was relieved of his duty by Spanish La Liga side Valencia.

Gattuso: “I liked the way that the team played, despite the defeat” | OneFootball

The Italian manager was sacked after Los Che’s 1-0 loss to Real Valladolid in the league. He had a bad run of one win in ten games and left the club 14th in La Liga.

Valencia CF: Directo | Rueda de prensa de Gennaro Gattuso pre al Athletic

3 Lucien Favre

The former Borussia Dortmund manager lost his job as Nice OGC’s first-team coach due to poor performance, which left the club middle of the French Ligue 1 table.

Lucien Favre veut concurrencer le PSG d'ici deux ans | Goal.com Français

The French side replaced Favre with an interim manager, Didier Digard, who will hope to get the club back to the top spot on the league table.

El Niza prescinde de Lucien Favre

SportingAbimbola (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 345 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Chelsea Players That Could Leave On Transfer Deadline Day

26 seconds ago

EPL Transfers That Could Happen After Being Linked To A New Team

10 mins ago

Transfer News: Done Deals, Arsenal Plot Late Bid For PL Star, Ex-Madrid Star Joins German Side

26 mins ago

Transfer News: Done Deals, PSG Deal For Ex-Barca Star Falls Through, Saints Target Vitinha & Dembele

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button