Three Top Managers That Have Been Sacked In Europe Top Five Leagues This January

The 2022-23 season is now in the second phase after club football activities resumed since the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Managers are sacked regularly every season as clubs make changes to achieve and maintain success.

Any manager struggling with results will automatically know that if things don’t turn out well with time, he might be relieved of his duties. That is why most managers put their all into their jobs.

A lot of managers have been sacked since the beginning of the season, but here we are looking at top managers who were relieved of their jobs this January 2023.

1 Frank Lampard

The former Chelsea and England midfielder was the first manager to be sacked in 2023 in the English Premier League after Everton decided to part ways with the former Derby County manager due to a run of 11 defeats in 14 games.

The Toffees struggled under the former Chelsea manager and were lucky not to have been relegated last season. Lampard was replaced with former Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

2 Gennaro Gattuso

The former AC Milan midfielder and coach is one of the latest casualties in the coaching world after he was relieved of his duty by Spanish La Liga side Valencia.

The Italian manager was sacked after Los Che’s 1-0 loss to Real Valladolid in the league. He had a bad run of one win in ten games and left the club 14th in La Liga.

3 Lucien Favre

The former Borussia Dortmund manager lost his job as Nice OGC’s first-team coach due to poor performance, which left the club middle of the French Ligue 1 table.

The French side replaced Favre with an interim manager, Didier Digard, who will hope to get the club back to the top spot on the league table.

SportingAbimbola (

)