Three Things That Happened After Mikel Arteta’s Side Lost By 3-1 To Man City

Once again, Mikel Arteta showed that he is mediocre when it comes to playing against Manchester City as Arsenal FC lost by 3-1 goals to Pep Guardiola’s side on Wednesday night. After Arsenal FC’s defeat, Manchester City tops the Premier League table, though on the same points (51) but has a better goal difference.

This shows Mikel Arteta is still in search of his victory against Manchester City since he was appointed as Arsenal FC’s manager. At the end of the game, here are three things that happened

1. Arsenal FC Suffered Its First Defeat At The Emirates Stadium This Season

Before the 3-1 goals loss, Emirates Stadium was a fortified place for clubs in the Premier League. No club has defeated Mikel Arteta’s side on home soil this season but Manchester City broke the jinx. Likewise, the 3-1 defeat was the Gunners’ first at the Emirates Stadium since April 2022.

2. Manchester City Tops The League Table

Pep Guardiola’s side claims the top spot in the Premier League table, even though the club has played one game more than Arsenal FC. It is no longer news that both clubs have fifty-one points but Manchester City sits top with a better goal difference.

3. Manchester City Made History Against The Gunners

After the 3-1 victory, Manchester City became the first club to win seven consecutive away games against the Gunners in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s side scored eighteen goals in the process while Arsenal managed to score three goals.

