Three Teams Who Have Won Their First Two Matches In The Premier League This Season

There are teams that have started very well in the Premier League this season. They have won their two matches and have six points. These clubs have been top-notch this season, and they are keeping the consistency till the end of the season. These are the three teams.

1. Brighton: De Zerbi’s side has been a better team this season, winning 4-1 on two different occasions. The club defeated Luton Town, and they also showed dominance at Wolverhampton Wanderers. They currently sit at the top of the Premier League table with six points and a six-goal difference.

2 Manchester City: The last season’s triple winner continues its Premier League defense this season with two wins in two matches. The club defeated Premier League newcomers Burnley, and they also went ahead to defeat Newcastle in the second match. With their consistency, Manchester City are likely to win more games.

3. Arsenal: The last-season Premier League runner-up have won two of their matches this season against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. Although it was not a convincing performance, Arsenal struggled to dominate the game.

