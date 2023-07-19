Three Strikers That Could Compete With Erling Haaland For The Premier League Golden Boot Next Season

Last season’s golden boot race was a one-sided affair that was dominated by Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland. The Norwegian International finished last season with 36 league goals winning the golden boot award in his first season in the premier league.

With other big teams gearing up to compete with Manchester City for the premier league title, their strikers would be expected to score lot of goals. Let’s take a look at three strikers who could compete with Erling Haaland for the golden boot next season.

1. Gabriel Jesus.

Last season’s return of 11 goals is decent for a striker but not a player of Gabriel Jesus’ caliber. Next season would provide him with the opportunity to showcase his goal-scoring prowess. Some factors that prevented him from scoring lots of goals last season include his injury and penchant for tracking back and dropping deep into midfield.

With Declan Rice now part of the Gunners’ midfield, he would be expected to focus more on attacking rather than tracking back most of the time so, he is expected to score lots of goals next season.

2. Darwin Nunez.

Despite scoring just 9 goals for Liverpool last season, Darwin Nunez cannot be considered a flop. He would most definitely live up to his price tag next season. His performances in front of goal for Liverpool last season showed lots of promises so, there is no way he won’t perform more than he did last season.

The 2022-23 campaign was by far the worse for Liverpool in recent times. Not only did they flop in the league, they had a poor outing in the champions league. This poor showing literally affected Darwin Nunez’s input to the team. As long as Liverpool perform well as a team next season, Darwin Nunez would have no problem replicating his performance in the 2021-22 campaign where he scored 26 league goals in 28 appearances for Benfica.

3. Harry Kane

The England international has been a regular contender for the premier league golden boot award in the last few seasons. If not that Erling Haaland scored 36 goals last season, the 30 goals Harry Kane scored last season should have been enough to earn him the golden boot award. As long as he remains with Tottenham Hotspur for next season, he would definitely compete for the premier league golden boot next season.

