Three Strikers Real Madrid Should Sign As They Enter The New Season Before The Transfer Window Ends

As the transfer window approaches its conclusion, Real Madrid finds itself facing a potential ‘Plan B’ scenario for the striker’s position. With Kylian Mbappe’s future at PSG looking increasingly likely, the Santiago Bernabeu outfit has identified three intriguing alternatives to bolster their attacking firepower. Lautaro Martnez, Victor Osimhen, and Randal Kolo-Muani have emerged as potential candidates to don the iconic white jersey and lead Real Madrid’s frontline.

1. Lautaro Martinez:

Lautaro Martinez’s name has resurfaced as a potential target for Real Madrid. The Inter Milan striker possesses a combination of attributes that align with Real Madrid’s attacking philosophy. His blend of technical prowess, mobility, and clinical finishing makes him a potent offensive threat. Lautaro’s ability to link up plays and create chances for his teammates also resonates with Real Madrid’s style of play.

Moreover, Lautaro Martinez has a proven track record in top-flight football. His stint at Inter Milan showcased his adaptability and effectiveness in different attacking roles. Real Madrid’s midfield maestros could thrive with a forward who can provide intelligent movement and capitalise on the creative opportunities presented to him.

2. Victor Osimhen:

Victor Osimhen’s rise to prominence has caught the attention of several top clubs, including Real Madrid. The Nigerian striker’s pace, agility, and goal-scoring prowess have earned him acclaim in Seria A and on the international stage. Osimhen’s potential to develop into a world-class striker aligns with Real Madrid’s tradition of nurturing young talents.

At just 24 years of age, Osimhen offers versatility and adaptability to different tactical systems. His ability to stretch defences and create space for his teammates could harmonise well with Real Madrid’s attacking philosophy. Osimhen’s potential to flourish alongside established stars makes him an intriguing prospect for Real Madrid’s forward line.

3. Randal Kolo-Muani: The Emerging Talent

Randal Kolo-Muani’s inclusion on Real Madrid’s wishlist underscores their commitment to investing in young talents with high ceilings. The Eintracht Frankfurt forward’s emergence in the Bundesliga has drawn attention for his athleticism, technical abilities, and eye for goal. At just 24 years old, Kolo-Muani’s potential to develop under Real Madrid’s tutelage aligns with the club’s ethos.

Kolo-Muani’s versatility to operate in different attacking roles and exploit defensive vulnerabilities makes him an exciting prospect. Real Madrid’s nurturing environment could provide him with the platform to harness his skills and evolve into a prominent figure on the European stage.

